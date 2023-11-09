Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set hundreds of years before the events of Harry Potter, in the 1800s.

As a fifth-year student who joins Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry late, players must master spells, brew potions and tame magical beasts - all while attempting to uncover a hidden truth that could destroy the Wizarding World.

So, how much space do you need to jump into Hogwarts Legacy without the need to Alohomora your Switch? Head below for all the details as well as what we're expecting to see in the day one patch.

How big is the file size for Hogwarts Legacy on Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros Games

WB Games has outlined that players who purchase both the standard and deluxe physical editions of Hogwarts Legacy will require approximately 7GB of space to play the game.

A further 8GB will be needed due to a day one patch - for a total of 15GB storage space. On top of this, an additional 1.5GB will need to be assigned for every extra language pack download.

When it comes to purchasing Hogwarts Legacy via the Nintendo eShop, players will similarly need 15GB to accommodate the game - and, again, a further 1.5GB for every language pack added.

What's in the Hogwarts Legacy Switch day one patch?

Hogwarts Legacy. Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

The day one patch for Hogwarts Legacy is sizable, at 8GB – that's larger than the game itself.

While details have not been revealed by the developer yet, it's fair to assume that this will feature general stability tweaks, optimisations and any fixes that could cause crashes. That's going off the day one patch that happened for other consoles and PCs upon launch.

It's also worth noting that developers tend to limit the storage on cartridges for Nintendo Switch due to the cost.

Speculation is making its way across the web that the reasoning would also be to cut licensing fees on the Nintendo console. Once the patch is out, we'll update this piece with the relevant, official details.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch on 14th November 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The game can also be played across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC now.

