However, before many of you get the chance even to be sorted into your Hogwarts house , Warner Bros has already confirmed that the game will have a day one patch. You'll need to download and install this update at some point today.

Make sure you're at Platform 9 and three quaters promptly: Hogwarts Legacy is finally available and the first day of term beckons.

Day one patches are nothing new, of course, and this should come as no surprise after those playing during the pre-order early access period experienced bugs and glitches, such as stuttering on PC.

Read on below for the day one patch notes and a full list of issues expecting fixes, just like magic.

What does the Hogwarts Legacy day one patch address?

Despite promising gameplay previews and strong reviews, Hogwarts Legacy has not been a silky smooth experience for all players.

Those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition were able to play three days early but experienced a number of performance issues, including bugs and frame rate dips, particularly on PC.

Thankfully, the day one patch is expected to address most of these concerns, with reports around the web (from sites like GG Recon) predicting that the update will fix the following issues:

Fixes to game crashing issues.

Address the stuttering and lag issues.

Add gameplay adjustments and optimizations.

Add general stability fixes.

Add performance improvements.

Other minor fixes.

If Warner Bros reveals a more detailed list of changes later in the day, we'll be sure to update this page. The list above seems to have been widely shared by gaming websites, but we would expect more details to arrive at some point.

It's worth noting that the Hogwarts Legacy UK launch time on PC isn't occurring until 6pm GMT, so the update may not drop until this evening on some platforms.

According to the Hogwarts Legacy FAQ page, those who purchase the game digitally will receive the patch as part of the download. Those with a physical copy will require an internet connection to install the patch, however, so make sure to leave time for the update before you start your wizarding journey!

