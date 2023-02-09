Frame rate drops are a cause for concern on the PC version of the open-world game. It appears as though no matter how powerful your rig is, frame rate stuttering occurs. It doesn’t seem to matter if you’ve matched or outperformed the game’s minimum or recommended specs . It suggests a lack of optimisation at launch.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game worth playing, but it’s not a magical experience 100 per cent of the time. The stuttering on the PC version of the game is definitely spoiling the fun on that platform.

Even those with the most powerful of hardware have been complaining about frame drops in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s not affecting everybody, but if you’re unlucky enough to suffer from stuttering in the PC version of the game, there might just be a fix for you.

Read on to find out how to fix Hogwarts Legacy stuttering on PC and improve its frame rate. It’s time to make this game run smoothly.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy stuttering on PC

There are a few different ways in which you can remove stuttering when playing Hogwarts Legacy on PC, which should help stop frame rate drops and lag.

Unfortunately, there is no official fix from the developer as yet, and all we can do is recommend some tried and true general fixes. Hopefully, one of (or a combination of) the fixes below helps you to reduce or remove stuttering in Hogwarts Legacy on PC.

Try out the following suggestions to fix Hogwarts Legacy stuttering on PC:

Make sure your graphics drivers are up-to-date

Check for new game updates (the developers could fix the problem by updating the game)

Turn off ray tracing

Reduce graphical settings and tweak the game's settings to your liking

Lower the resolution

Turn on DLSS if your GPU is capable

Close down background applications and make sure you don't have anything downloading in the background as that can throttle performance

Disable antivirus while playing (this comes with some level of risk attached but anti-malware and antivirus programs are known to make games play up from time to time)

Verify game files

Restart the game or your PC

Reinstall the game, make sure it's on an SSD

Upgrade your RAM

If none of the above work for you or you should be able to run the game fine without disabling ray tracing or reducing graphical fidelity, you will need to wait for the game to be fixed with a patch. Games are often less optimised upon release. The longer Hogwarts Legacy has been out, the more likely it is that it will perform better on your PC following updates.

Hopefully, though, one of the fixes above works for you. We know they’re not specialised at all but it will have to do in lieu of an official fix from the development team.

