After all, when you think of that iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you think of key friendship groups like Harry, Ron and Hermione, and you picture classrooms full to the brim with robe-wearing students.

If you've found yourself getting caught up in the hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy , you might be wondering whether the new Harry Potter prequel game has any multiplayer gameplay.

It's easy to picture a game where players team-up for co-op adventures in the Wizarding World, playing as numerous Hogwarts classmates, or perhaps even duelling against each other in a player-versus-player (PvP) way.

However, if you're hoping for a multiplayer experience in Hogwarts Legacy, you're going to be disappointed, it seems. Keep on reading to learn why.

Will Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer?

No, Hogwarts Legacy will not have multiplayer.

The developers confirmed in the game's official Frequently Asked Questions page, "Hogwarts Legacy is a single player experience and does not have online or co-op gameplay."

Some players will still hold out hope, though. After all, it wouldn't be unheard of for a game to launch as a single-player title only to add multiplayer support later on.

For example, Ghost of Tsushima was a solo outing until its post-launch Legends DLC came out, allowing players to team up with each other some time after the game's original launch.

However, we wouldn't recommend holding your breath for Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer, considering that the FAQ page was very clear about the developers' single-player intentions.

If you are looking for a Harry Potter adventure where you can explore Hogwarts with a friend, remember that the LEGO Harry Potter games exist and they allow you to do exactly that. You can buy those games below if you don't already have them.

Will there be companion characters in Hogwarts Legacy?

Your experience of Hogwarts Legacy will not be a totally solitary experience, though, with several non-player characters (NPCs) being revealed in the game's lengthy new trailer, which we've embedded for you below.

The FAQ page confirms: "Some students at Hogwarts will become friends. As players grow these relationships, these schoolmates will become companions who can accompany players on their journey, expand their abilities and open up as players learn their stories."

There will also be an array of magical creatures in the game (or fantastic beasts, if you prefer that name). The FAQ page says that you'll be able to "tame, mount and ride" a number of these animals, which should help to stave off wizarding loneliness as well.

What can we expect from Hogwarts Legacy gameplay?

In lieu of multiplayer, it sounds like the Hogwarts Legacy developers have put a lot of effort into making this a compelling gameplay experience with plenty of things for players to do.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay will allow you to start by customising your character's appearance and choosing their Hogwarts house, before you get pulled into a mystery involving a goblin rebellion and a number of dark wizards.

You will be able to attend classes, learn spells and level up your abilities, as well as upgrading your gear and growing magical plants to aid you in battle. You might not be playing with other players, then, but you'll certainly be busy!

