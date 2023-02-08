If you're wondering whether it's worth investing your time, effort and in-game money into botany/Herbology, you've come to the right place to find out. Or, if you have more specific questions — like 'Where on Earth are you meant to get a large pot?' — we've got you covered on that front, too.

How do plants work in Hogwarts Legacy , and do they do anything cool? If you've started picking up seeds and hearing about pots of various sizes, those types of questions may well have popped into your head.

Keep on reading and we'll explain how to grow plants in Hogwarts Legacy, where to find the seeds for everything from Mandrakes to Venomous Tentacula, and what every different plant actually does. Get ready to have some very green fingers.

How to grow plants in Hogwarts Legacy

You'll learn how to grow plants in Hogwarts Legacy when you attend your first Herbology class — this is an unskippable story mission, so you should know it when you see it!

Once you've attended that class, you will be able to grow plants in two main places. The Herbology class room itself is the first of these you'll have access to. You'll later gain access to the Room of Requirement during another unskippable story mission, where Professor Weasley will show you how to conjure your own potting stations.

When you're at a potting station, simply interact with it and select the plant you want to grow. You will need to have the right seeds and the right pot, or the game won't let you plant it. Keep on reading for more tips on those fronts!

Where to get plant seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

Although you will receive some plant seeds during the main story of Hogwarts Legacy (like the Dittany you get in that first class), there are a fair few seeds you can only acquire by buying from vendors.

There are two shops in Hogsmeade that sell seeds — The Magic Neep is one of them, and the other is called Dogweed and Deathcap. It's worth knowing that they each have slightly different stock.

At The Magic Neep stall, you can buy seeds for Mallowsweet, Knotgrass, Fluxweed and Shrivelfig. If you need extra money, look out for side quests that reward with gold, and don't forget you can always sell your unwanted gear.

If you want the seeds for Chomping Chinese Cabbage, Venomous Tentacula or the fan favourite Mandrake, you will need to buy them from Dogweed and Deathcap. Note: if you're struggling to find Dogweed and Deathcap, it is located in the far north of Hogsmeade, closer to the mountains above than the centre of the village.

How to get a large pot in Hogwarts Legacy

You'll notice that some plants can only be grown in medium or large pots, but the game gives you a small pot in your first Herbology lesson. Stingy, right?

If you want to conjure a medium or large pot in the Room of Requirement, you will first need to buy the relevant instructions from Tomes and Scrolls. You'll find the items you need to conjure medium and large pots in that store.

This Hogsmeade shop sells a variety of documents. Think of them as blueprints that enable you to create helpful items, including the bigger pots, as long as you have enough Moonstone to conjure them.

Full Hogwarts Legacy plants list - all seeds & what they do

Dittany

Used for: Making Wiggenweld Potion

Making Wiggenweld Potion Seed obtained from : First Herbology class

: First Herbology class Pot needed: Any size

Mallowsweet

Used for: Activating Merlin trials

Activating Merlin trials Seed obtained from: The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade

The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Any size

Mandrake

Used for: Stunning and harming enemies

Stunning and harming enemies Seed obtained from: Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade

Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Any size

Knotgrass

Used for: Making Invisibility Potion

Making Invisibility Potion Seed obtained from: The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade

The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Any size

Venomous Tentacula

Used for: Shooting acid at enemies

Shooting acid at enemies Seed obtained from: Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade

Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Large

Fluxweed

Used for: Making Focus Potion

Making Focus Potion Seed obtained from: The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade

The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Large

Shrivelfig

Used for: Making Thunderbrew Potion

Making Thunderbrew Potion Seed obtained from: The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade

The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Medium or large

Chinese Chomping Cabbage

Used for: Attacking nearby enemies

Attacking nearby enemies Seed obtained from: Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade

Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade Pot needed: Medium or large

As you can see, the seeds/plants in Hogwarts Legacy interlock with two of the other major systems in the game, namely potion-making and combat. If you have the time and desire to spend time buying seeds and pots, the benefits will be plentiful. Turn the Room of Requirement into your magical greenhouse and we don't think you'll regret it!

