Several hours into the lengthy game , you may find yourself no longer enjoying the look of the character you created in its opening moments. You might just fancy a new haircut for your new Hogwarts student to change things up a bit.

While there are a load of customisation options right off the bat in the Hogwarts Legacy Character Creator at the start of the game, including the ability to create a transgender character, you may well be wondering if you can change your appearance later on in the game.

If you’re spending dozens of hours looking at a character, you want to make sure they look the part. You will want to make sure you name them correctly, too.

Read on to find out if you can change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy beyond the opening of the game or not.

Can you change appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, you can change some aspects of your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, but not every single decision you make can be reversed later.

The tools beyond the character creation tool are more limited and you will be stuck with certain aspects of your original creation, whether you like it or not.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Your appearance will be completely locked up until the point you first reach Hogwarts. After this, you will be able to change your appearance in a number of limited ways.

After finalising your decision in the character creator, you cannot change the appearance of the following:

Body shape

Dormitory type (Witch or Wizard)

Face shape

Scars, markings, and other facial features such as freckles and moles

Skin colour

Voice tone

You can change the following:

Complexion

Eye colour

Eyebrow shape and colour

Hairstyle and colour

Voice pitch

You will also change your appearance by equipping new gear such as glasses, robes, and other clothing you find in the game.

How to change appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

To change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to visit a hairdresser. You should find various hairdressers and beauticians scattered throughout the map, including one in Hogsmeade.

Look for a pair of scissors on the map and you will be able to change your appearance here - for a few coins, that is. They may have magic, but even witches and wizards need to make bank.

Changing how you look will cost you some galleons, so make sure you have enough saved up for that bold new look or style you’re going for and wear it with pride.

As stated above, your equipped gear and clothing will also change your character’s appearance. This can be changed in the Gear section of the game’s pause screen.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.