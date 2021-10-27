PlayStation State of Play: UK time and how to watch live online

Sony has announced that a PlayStation State of Play live stream will be taking place online today (27th October), and it’s not at the most convenient time for fans in the UK.

The official PlayStation Blog says that this particular live-stream event will be “focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.”

Because of this third-party focus, we wouldn’t expect updates on Sony’s upcoming first-party games such as Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West.

Instead, you should expect updates and teases from a collection of companies that Sony doesn’t own – this could mean that Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Elden Ring, Stray, Forspoken or Pragmata could appear, or literally anything else!

But when is the PlayStation State of Play UK time, and how can fans in Britain and beyond tune in for the show? Find out below with our handy guide.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play?

The next PlayStation State of Play live-stream event will take place on Wednesday 27th October – that’s today, fact fans! Sony only announced it very recently, so you might need to clear your diary if you want to watch it live.

PlayStation State of Play UK time

The PlayStation State of Play UK time is 10 pm BST on 27th October – it’s a slightly awkward time for fans in Britain to tune in, but the show is only 20-minutes long, so it shouldn’t keep you up too late after bedtime.

In various time zones around the globe, this is when you’ll want to tune in:

USA: 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET

UK: 10 pm BST

Central Europe: 11 pm CEST

Australia: 5 am AWST on 28th October

Japan: 6 am JST on 28th October

How to watch PlayStation State of Play live online

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play in the UK, or wherever you are in the world, via Sony’s YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve got the YouTube version for you right here, so don’t go away! Click into the player below at 10 pm BST tonight and get ready to see what Sony has in store:

