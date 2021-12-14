What is PlayStation Plus? Price, perks and how to cancel

There are gaming subscriptions services everywhere now and the PlayStation has a few different options that may confuse newcomers to the console. We’ll be taking a look at PlayStation Plus here and if you have moved over to the Sony console from Xbox, think of it as similar to the basic Xbox Gold package.

But how much will it cost you to get PlayStation Plus, and is it something you will want, or do you need to have it to make the most out of your PlayStation? PlayStation Plus is active on both the PS4 and the still hard to get PS5, we are keeping an eye on PS5 stock if you need one.

Here is everything you need to know about PlayStation Plus.

How much is PlayStation Plus?

Signing up for PlayStation Plus will cost you £49.99 for the year as its basic price – the one you will generally find in the PlayStation Store. You can also opt to go for the £6.99 a month option or, alternatively, you can get three months for £19.99.

Or head to CD Keys and you can use these deals to get PS Plus a little bit cheaper:

Why should you get PlayStation Plus?

Well for starters, you get free games each month when you sign up to PlayStation Plus and whereas Xbox’s free games have not been anything to shout about for some time, PS still keeps delivering the goods. The relatively recent Knockout City is one of the offerings this month and that should give you a good idea about the quality of games on offer each month – you keep the game as long as you remain a member.

PS Plus online multiplayer is part of the package too allowing you to go online with friends, and you get exclusive discounts on games that those not part of the scheme will have no option to take advantage of. You also get 100 GB of cloud storage!

How to cancel PlayStation Plus

If you are, for whatever reason, looking to cancel PlayStation Plus and you want to do it via the web, follow these steps.

Head to PlayStation.com

Sign in to Account Management.

Select Subscription from the menu on the left of the screen.

Select Turn Off Auto-Renew next to PlayStation Plus.

To do it through your console, you’ll need to follow this route for the PS5:

Settings

Users and Accounts

Select Account

Payment and Subscriptions

Subscriptions

PlayStation Plus

Select Turn Off Auto-Renew

And this is where to go for the PS4:

PlayStation Plus

Manage Membership

Subscription.

Select Turn Off Auto-Renewal.

