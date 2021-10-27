Wolverine game PS5: release date rumours and trailer for new Marvel game

Logan is back in the gaming arena and his return is well overdue, bub. But when is the Wolverine game release date on PS5? And will it come to PS4 or any other platforms?

If you’re plagued by questions such as those about the iconic X-Men character’s new game, you’ve come to the right place. In this handy roundup of all the big Wolverine game news, we’ll run through all the key details.

Headed by Insomniac Games (the company that is also working on the Spider-Man 2 PS5 game), the Wolverine PS5 game is certainly a cause for excitement. Check out the all-important facts below!

Wolverine game release date on PS5

The Wolverine game release date on PS5 will take place in 2023, the developers have confirmed, but they have not specified a day or even a month at this stage. As soon as that changes, we’ll be sure to update this page and let you know the more precise release date details.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Wolverine game?

The Wolverine game will launch exclusively on Sony’s PS5 console, and we wouldn’t expect it to ever be ported onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch. After all, the Wolverine game is being made by Insomniac Games, a development company that Sony owns.

Much like the recent Spidey games, then, don’t expect to see the Wolverine game on any non-Sony consoles any time soon. Perhaps a PC release will happen eventually (much like the God of War PC release) but that hasn’t been confirmed, so don’t hold your breath.

Will the Wolverine game come to PS4?

No, the Wolverine game will not come to PS4, as far as we know. This is a fully next-gen project, and so the PS5 really will be the only place to play the Wolverine game at launch. You can never rule out a downgraded port happening later on, but such a version is certainly not a priority for Sony.

Can I pre-order the Wolverine PS5 game?

No, you can’t pre-order the Wolverine PS5 game yet. Fans are without a formal pre-order link, currently. As soon as retailers start to publish product pages, we’ll be sure to update this article with all the details. The price hasn’t been set in stone yet, either, so that’ll be interesting to learn.

Wolverine game story

The Wolverine PS5 game story remains a bit of a mystery – the reveal trailer seems to show a somewhat washed-up Wolverine getting into a bar-based brawl with some unlucky crooks, but it doesn’t give much away beyond that.

Even from that clip, though, it seems like this is a grim and gritty tale involving a jaded Logan that has already had his powers for quite a long time – he already has his metal claws, so it doesn’t seem likely that this will be an origin story.

Perhaps, like Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, the Wolverine game will kick off with our hero already fully established, before setting him off against a big new threat.

And if you were wondering, we wouldn’t expect the Wolverine PS5 game to have any formal links to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies or the pre-existing X-Men films from the Fox days. Marvel Games seems to be doing its own thing, so the best you can hope for is probably a collection of skins/outfits/costumes that pay tribute to Wolvie’s big-screen outings. Hugh Jackman will almost certainly not appear, but you might be able to dress up like him.

Wolverine game PS5 gameplay

Although the post doesn’t exactly go into detail about the Wolverine PS5 gameplay, the official PlayStation Blog describes the project like so: “Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac.

“In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

Whether it’s Spider-Man, Sunset Overdrive or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac titles almost always have highly energetic and imaginative combat, so we’re looking forward to seeing what the team over there comes up with for the Wolverine PS5 game.

Wolverine game PS5 trailer

Insomniac has provided us with the first Wolverine PS5 game trailer, which is scored by a great song – “The Dark End of the Street” by James Carr. While we wait for the Wolverine PS5 game release date to be revealed, we’ll just be watching this on a loop:

