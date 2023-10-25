But while we wait for the DLC, there's a slightly bigger question on our minds: will there be a Spider-Man 3, Miles Morales 2 or Venom spin-off game?

The story certainly leaves things open-ended, so much so that it's hard to know where we'll go next.

There are so many characters - from heroes to antiheroes - that deserve a whole game to themselves. The possibilities are so endless it makes us dizzy.

Let's take a deep breath and look at what we might expect from potential spin-offs to Spider-Man 2.

(Be aware that we'll be discussing the plot of Spider-Man 2 below, so spoilers ahead)

Will there be a Spider-Man 3 game?

We're still in the first week of Spider-Man 2, but that hasn't stopped the developers at Insomniac teasing us with possibilities of future projects.

In episode 32 of the Friends Per Second podcast, on the Skill Up YouTube channel, creative director Bryan Intihar drew comparisons with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: "[If Spider-Man was] our Iron Man, and Spider-Man 2 was like Civil War… where logically do we go from there? I think it’d be pretty epic."

So, while nothing has been confirmed, and we're sure the work hasn't begun, it sounds like the developers are just as excited about this Spider-Man's future as we are.

Will there be a Miles Morales 2 game?

As well as an official numbered sequel, we're curious as to whether there'll be another spin-off in the same vein as 2020's Miles Morales. Perhaps a Miles Morales 2?

Well, if we look at the ending of Spider-Man 2, we might get our answer.

At the end of the game, Miles's mother introduces him to her new love interest, who has a daughter called Cindy... Fans of the franchise know this to be Silk, another Spider-person with similar powers. So Miles's story certainly isn't over.

Also, Peter Parker seems to be permanently hanging up the mask and handing the proverbial mantle down to Miles, meaning the latter will officially be Spider-Man. So it looks like a future Miles game won't be a "spin-off", but the next numbered instalment.

However, there might be another character worthy of a spin-off...

Will there be a Venom spin-off game?

Venom in Insomniac Games's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

Fans were looking forward to Venom's appearance in Spider-Man 2 ever since he was teased at the end of the first game, and he didn't disappoint.

Peter's old pal Harry Osborn was the main host in the game, although there other symbiote possessions.

While the game ends with Harry in a coma, there could easily be another Venom. Senior narrative director Jon Paquette has been asked, in an interview with Insider, about the possibility of a Venom spin-off. He said that the team were "focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react".

We're pretty sure the fans would go wild for a Venom game...

Also, if you've finished The Flame side mission, you might be aware of another iconic villain waiting in the wings.

Cletus Kasady, the civilian name of Carnage, is the man behind the pyromaniac gang. Fans will know that Carnage is a symbiote possessed villain, so is this conformation?

But outside of speculation, what do we know for sure about Insomniac Games's future plans?

What is Insomniac making next with Marvel Games?

At the moment, we know for sure that Insomniac Games is working on another iconic superhero.

A Wolverine game was announced way back in 2021, and will hopefully release at some point next year.

We don't know if it will share a universe with Insomniac's Spider-Man, but we somehow doubt it. It looks to explore darker themes, a bit like the 2017 film Logan, which wouldn't fit with the child-friendliness of Spidey.

We'll update this page when any more news surfaces, but until then please continue to speculate among yourselves!

