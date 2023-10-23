While it's true that there are a few options available once we finish the game, we're itching for new missions, and new story. So what so we know about DLC? Have the developers said anything?

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

Let's take a look at what's been confirmed, and what's likely from the previous games.

Will Spider-Man 2 have DLC?

Spidey 2 DLC

At the time of writing, there is no news regarding any planned DLC for Spider-Man 2. The developers haven't hinted at anything as of yet, but they probably have their hands full. The game has only been out three days, and we know that they're busy fixing things.

So while there's no news, we would bet a lot of money that DLC will arrive for Spider-Man 2 at some point. Its predecessor had a very successful DLC. But when can we expect it on the sequel? Well, let's take a closer look at that previous game.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When could the Spider-Man 2 DLC release?

2018 Spider-Man's DLC was called The City That Never Sleeps, which had three chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining. It served as a sort of epilogue to the main game, and we recon Spider-Man 2 will get a similar ending tacked on. But when can we expect it?

Well, the first chapter of The City That Never Sleeps came out on the 23rd October 2018. The base game released on the 7th September, which is only about a month earlier.

So that might mean we can expect a DLC before the end of 2023! Don't get your hopes up, but you never know. We'll update this page as soon as anything DLC related surfaces!

Read more on Spider-Man 2:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.