Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: Full list of trophies & how to get Platinum
Swing to Platinum quicker with our guide.
In case you've been living under a rock, Insomniac Games's hotly anticipated sequel has arrived.
Spider-Man 2 is already pleasing fans and critics alike with its fresh gameplay mechanics, fleshed out characters and epic storyline. Read our glowing review for yourself.
It's also a massive game with a lot to do. And that means plenty of trophies for you completionists to get stuck into once (or before) the story is over.
If you're one such trophy hunter, and you're feeling a bit stuck, fear not. We'll list the complete list of trophies - from Bronze to Platinum - below.
Full list of Spider-Man 2 trophies to collect
Let's take a look at the whole lot, then. Of course we should add a spoiler alert here - many of the trophy names might give away key plot points, so proceed with caution!
- Dedicated (Platinum) – Collect all Trophies
- Superior (Gold) – 100% complete all districts
- Heal the World (Gold) – Finish the main story
- To the Max (Silver) – Purchase all Gadget upgrades
- Kitted Out (Silver) – Purchase all available Suits
- Behind the Masks (Silver) – Complete Grand Finale
- Amazing (Silver) – Reach max level
- Data Collector (Silver) – Complete Target Identified
- Crimson Hour (Silver) – Complete It Was Meant for Me
- Exterminator (Silver) – Complete all Symbiote Nests
- Grains of Sand (Silver) – Piece together broken memories
- Leave Us Alone (Silver) – Complete Don’t Be Scared
- The Great Hunt (Silver) – Complete Anything Can Be Broken
- Seek and Destroy (Silver) – Complete all Hunter Bases
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Silver) – Complete all FNSM requests
- Medicine (Silver) – Complete It Chose You
- Surge (Silver) – Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Foundational (Silver) – Complete all EMF Experiments
- Evolved (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Armed and Dangerous (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
- Another Way (Bronze) – Complete No Escape
- Fully Loaded (Bronze) – Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
- Brooklyn Pride (Bronze) – Complete A Gift
- My Community (Bronze) – Complete Hard Bop
- I Quit (Bronze) – Complete This Isn’t You
- Funky Wireless Protocols (Bronze) – Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
- Stylish (Bronze) – Equip a suit style
- Slack Line (Bronze) – Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Ten (Bronze) – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive (Bronze) – As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
- Home Run! (Bronze) – Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
- Just Let Go (Bronze) – As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
- You Know What to Do (Bronze) – As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
- Soar (Bronze) – Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
- Splat (Bronze) – Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground
- A New Adventure (Bronze) – Help Howard
- Resourceful (Bronze) – Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
- Co-Signing (Bronze) – Complete all Tech Stashes
- You’re Gonna Need Help (Bronze) – Complete Surface Tension
- New York, New York (Bronze) – Complete all Photo Ops
- Antidote (Bronze) – Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
- A New Suit (Bronze) – Acquire the Black Suit
