It's also a massive game with a lot to do. And that means plenty of trophies for you completionists to get stuck into once (or before) the story is over.

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

If you're one such trophy hunter, and you're feeling a bit stuck, fear not. We'll list the complete list of trophies - from Bronze to Platinum - below.

Full list of Spider-Man 2 trophies to collect

Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

Let's take a look at the whole lot, then. Of course we should add a spoiler alert here - many of the trophy names might give away key plot points, so proceed with caution!

Dedicated (Platinum) – Collect all Trophies

(Platinum) – Collect all Trophies Superior (Gold) – 100% complete all districts

(Gold) – 100% complete all districts Heal the World (Gold) – Finish the main story

(Gold) – Finish the main story To the Max (Silver) – Purchase all Gadget upgrades

(Silver) – Purchase all Gadget upgrades Kitted Out (Silver) – Purchase all available Suits

(Silver) – Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks (Silver) – Complete Grand Finale

(Silver) – Complete Grand Finale Amazing (Silver) – Reach max level

(Silver) – Reach max level Data Collector (Silver) – Complete Target Identified

(Silver) – Complete Target Identified Crimson Hour (Silver) – Complete It Was Meant for Me

(Silver) – Complete It Was Meant for Me Exterminator (Silver) – Complete all Symbiote Nests

(Silver) – Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand (Silver) – Piece together broken memories

(Silver) – Piece together broken memories Leave Us Alone (Silver) – Complete Don’t Be Scared

(Silver) – Complete Don’t Be Scared The Great Hunt (Silver) – Complete Anything Can Be Broken

(Silver) – Complete Anything Can Be Broken Seek and Destroy (Silver) – Complete all Hunter Bases

(Silver) – Complete all Hunter Bases Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Silver) – Complete all FNSM requests

(Silver) – Complete all FNSM requests Medicine (Silver) – Complete It Chose You

(Silver) – Complete It Chose You Surge (Silver) – Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Foundational (Silver) – Complete all EMF Experiments

(Silver) – Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

(Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous (Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

(Silver) – Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities Another Way (Bronze) – Complete No Escape

(Bronze) – Complete No Escape Fully Loaded (Bronze) – Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

(Bronze) – Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride (Bronze) – Complete A Gift

(Bronze) – Complete A Gift My Community (Bronze) – Complete Hard Bop

(Bronze) – Complete Hard Bop I Quit (Bronze) – Complete This Isn’t You

(Bronze) – Complete This Isn’t You Funky Wireless Protocols (Bronze) – Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

(Bronze) – Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish (Bronze) – Equip a suit style

(Bronze) – Equip a suit style Slack Line (Bronze) – Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

(Bronze) – Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten (Bronze) – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

(Bronze) – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive (Bronze) – As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

(Bronze) – As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run! (Bronze) – Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

(Bronze) – Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go (Bronze) – As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together

(Bronze) – As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together You Know What to Do (Bronze) – As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave

(Bronze) – As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar (Bronze) – Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)

(Bronze) – Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat (Bronze) – Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground

(Bronze) – Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground A New Adventure (Bronze) – Help Howard

(Bronze) – Help Howard Resourceful (Bronze) – Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

(Bronze) – Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing (Bronze) – Complete all Tech Stashes

(Bronze) – Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help (Bronze) – Complete Surface Tension

(Bronze) – Complete Surface Tension New York, New York (Bronze) – Complete all Photo Ops

(Bronze) – Complete all Photo Ops Antidote (Bronze) – Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status

(Bronze) – Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status A New Suit (Bronze) – Acquire the Black Suit

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.