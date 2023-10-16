So, who are the stars of Spider-Man 2? You'll be relieved to hear that a lot of the cast from the previous games are returning, along with a few new voices.

Let's take a look at the complete cast, before diving into their CVs...

Venom in Insomniac Games's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 2 cast: Full voice actors list

Let's start with the complete list!

Yuri Lowenthal plays Peter Parker

plays Peter Parker Nadji Jeter plays Miles Morales

plays Miles Morales Laura Bailey plays Mary Jane Watson

plays Mary Jane Watson Tony Todd plays Venom

plays Venom Graham Phillips plays Harry Osborn

plays Harry Osborn Jim Pirri plays Kraven the Hunter

plays Kraven the Hunter Stephen Oyoung plays Martin Li

plays Martin Li Mark Rolston plays Norman Osborn

plays Norman Osborn Jacqueline Pinol plays Rio Morales

plays Rio Morales Griffin Puatu plays Ganke Lee

plays Ganke Lee Darin De Paul plays J Jonah Jameson

plays J Jonah Jameson Brian Bloom plays Taskmaster

plays Taskmaster Erica Lindbeck plays Black Cat

plays Black Cat Tara Platt plays Yuri Watanabe

plays Yuri Watanabe Ike Amadi plays Prowler

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do you know the Spider-Man 2 cast from?

So, where do we know this cast from? Well, let's start with the web slinging hero himself (well, one of them): Yuri Lowenthal. (For those of you worried about the face change, rest assured that it's still Lowenthal's voice.)

He played Peter Parker in the previous two games, and he's also appeared in Netflix's Arcane, and as the English voice for Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto. He's gaming royalty, having voiced the Prince in 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

The other Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is voiced by Nadji Jeter. He played Miles in the previous two games, and he also voiced the same character in the 2017 animated Spider-Man series. In gaming, he voiced Sam in The Last of Us.

Returning as Mary Jane is Laura Bailey, another gaming icon. As well as playing Abby in The Last of Us Part 2 (which won her a BAFTA), and Nadine in Uncharted, she's appeared frequently in the D&D web series Critical Role.

As for other games, though, her CV couldn't be more impressive, including: Gears of War, Skyrim, Fallout, Persona, Infamous, Halo and Borderlands, to name just a few.

Tony Todd, playing Venom, might be a newcomer to the series, but he's an acting veteran. His first film role was in 1986's Platoon, and he soon jumped to stardom as Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and as Ben in the Night of the Living Dead remake.

No stranger to gaming, he narrated the classic RPG Legend of Dragoon, and has appeared in Dota, Call of Duty and Half-Life: Alyx.

Graham Phillips is known for his TV work, appearing in The Good Wife. He also played Ben Tennyson in the film Ben 10: Race Against Time.

Jim Pirri is another film vet with a foot in gaming, having played Angelo Bronte in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Stephen Oyoung, returning as Mister Negative, has appeared in Terminator: Dark Fate, and he also voiced Red Hood in Gotham Knights and KK in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Another returning performer is Tara Platt as Yuri Watanabe. She's also voiced a whole bunch of iconic gaming characters, such as Setsuka in Soulcalibur and Anna in Tekken. She's a Naruto alumni, too, providing the voice for Temari!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.