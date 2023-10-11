RDR2 chapters: Full list of missions & how many to expect
Red Dead Redemption 2000 missions.
Rockstar always seems to go big and never home (except for maybe the GTA Trilogy Remaster), and its games are as wide as they are deep - which might leave you wondering where in the story you might be.
That's why we have all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 chapters with a full list of missions, how many to expect and how long to beat RDR2.
Initially released in 2018, RDR2 has kept players busy ever since, and will continue to do so until Grand Theft Auto 6 releases sometime in the future.
If you are getting a little tired of the game, though, why not try and spice things up with some RDR2 cheats?
There is a sprawling Western epic awaiting you, and with so many great games coming out, you shouldn’t dilly-dally so you can enjoy them all. Read on to see what awaits you on the long road ahead.
How many chapters are in RDR2?
There are six main chapters and two epilogues in Red Dead Redemption 2. In these chapters and epilogues are many missions.
How Long to Beat says that the main story will take 50 hours to complete, the main story and side quests will take 81 hours and that a completionist run will net you 181 hours of play time.
That is significantly longer than the original Red Dead Redemption, which only required 46 hours for a 100% play through.
It was also just treated to a PS4 and Switch port, making it far easier for many players to enjoy the original on modern hardware before diving into the prequel.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of RDR2 chapters
Below are all of the chapters in Red Dead Redemption 2, listed with all of their corresponding missions. Safe to say, you’re going to be quite busy.
- Chapter One: Colter
- Outlaws from the West
- Enter, Pursued by a Memory
- Old Friends
- The Aftermath of Genesis
- Who the hell is Leviticus Cornwall?
- Eastward Bound
- Chapter Two: Horseshoe Overlook
- Polite Society, Valentine Style
- America At Rest
- Exit Pursued By a Bruised Ego
- Paying a Social Call
- Money Lending and Other Sins III
- A Quiet Time
- The Spines of America
- Who Is Not Without Sin
- The First Shall Be Last
- Blessed Are the Meek
- Pouring Forth Oil I
- A Fisher of Men
- An American Pastoral Scene
- The Sheep and the Goats
- A Strange Kindness
- Chapter Three: Clemens Point
- The New South
- Further Questions of Female Suffrage
- American Distillation
- An Honest Mistake
- The Course of True Love I-III
- Advertising, the New American Art I-III
- Preaching Forgiveness as He Went
- The Fine Joys of Tobacco
- Sodom? Back to Gomorrah
- Magicians for Sport
- Horse Flesh for Dinner
- Blessed are the Peacemakers
- Friends in Very Low Places
- A Short Walk in a Pretty Town
- Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern
- The Battle of Shady Belle
- Chapter Four: Shady Belle
- The Joys of Civilization
- Angelo Bronte, a Man of Honor
- Gilded Cage
- No, No and Thrice, No
- A Fine Night of Debauchery
- American Fathers I-II
- Horsemen, Apocalypse
- Urban Pleasures
- Country Pursuits
- Revenge is a Dish Best Eaten
- Banking, the Old American Art
- Chapter Five: Guarma
- Welcome to the New World
- A Kind and Benevolent Despot
- Savagery Unleashed
- Hell Hath No Fury
- Paradise Mercifully Departed
- Dear Uncle Tacitus
- Fleeting Joy
- A Fork in the Road
- That’s Murfee Country
- Chapter Six: Beaver Hollow
- Icarus and Friends
- Visiting Hours
- Just a Social Call
- A Rage Unleashed
- The Delights of Van Horn
- Archeology for Beginners
- Honor, Amongst Thieves
- The Bridge to Nowhere
- The Fine Art of Conversation
- Goodbye, Dear Friend
- Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow I-II
- Favored Sons
- The King’s Son
- My Last Boy
- Our Best Selves
- Red Dead Redemption
- Epilogue One
- The Wheel
- Simple Pleasures
- Farming, for Beginners
- Fatherhood, for Beginners
- Old Habits
- John Milton Rides, Again
- Fatherhood, for Idiots
- Motherhood
- Home of the Gentry
- Gainful Employment
- Epilogue Two
- Bar Knuckle Friendships
- Home Improvement for Beginners
- An Honest Day’s Labor
- The Tool Box
- A New Jerusalem
- A Quick Favor for an Old Friend
- Uncle’s Bad Day
- A Really Big Bastard
- Trying Again
- A New Future Imagined
- American Venom
Full list of RDR2 Stranger Side Missions
In addition to the main quest, there are oodles of side missions for you to whittle away the hours. These missions appear on your map as "?" when you are in the vicinity of them.
Below we have two separate lists, one for regular Stranger missions and another for time-sensitive ones that are only available during specific moments in the story.
Stranger Side Missions
- Arcadia for Amateurs
- The Smell of the Grease Paint
- Fundraiser
- The Noblest of Men, and a Woman (Gunslingers)
- Smoking and Other Hobbies
- A Test of Faith
- Geology for Beginners
- A Better World, A New Friend
- All that Glitters
- He’s British, of Course
- No Good Deed
- The Iniquities of History
- A Fisher of Fish
- Oh, Brother
- The Ties that Bind Us
- The Artist’s Way
- A bright Bouncing Boy
- The Mercies of Knowledge
- Idealism and Pragmatism for Beginners
- Duchesses and Other Animals
- The Widow of Willard’s Rest
- The Wisdom of the Elders
- The Veteran
- The American Inferno, Burnt Out
- American Dreams
- A Fine Night For It
Time-sensitive Stranger Side Missions
- We Loved Once and True I-III – Chapter Two
- Money Lending and Other Sins I-II – Chapter Two
- Pouring Forth Oil II – Chapter Two
- Money Lending and Other Sins IV – Chapter Three
- Money Lending and Other Sins V – Chapter Four
- Help a Brother Out – Chapter Four
- Brothers and Sisters, One and All – Chapter Four
- Fatherhood and Other Dreams I-II – Chapter Four
- Do Not Seek Absolution I-II – Chapter Six
- Of Men and Angels – Chapter Six
- The Course of True Love IV-V – Chapter Six
- Money Lending and Other Sins – VI-VII
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.