How many chapters are in RDR2?

There are six main chapters and two epilogues in Red Dead Redemption 2. In these chapters and epilogues are many missions.

How Long to Beat says that the main story will take 50 hours to complete, the main story and side quests will take 81 hours and that a completionist run will net you 181 hours of play time.

That is significantly longer than the original Red Dead Redemption, which only required 46 hours for a 100% play through.

It was also just treated to a PS4 and Switch port, making it far easier for many players to enjoy the original on modern hardware before diving into the prequel.

Full list of RDR2 chapters

Below are all of the chapters in Red Dead Redemption 2, listed with all of their corresponding missions. Safe to say, you’re going to be quite busy.

Chapter One: Colter Outlaws from the West Enter, Pursued by a Memory Old Friends The Aftermath of Genesis Who the hell is Leviticus Cornwall? Eastward Bound

Chapter Two: Horseshoe Overlook Polite Society, Valentine Style America At Rest Exit Pursued By a Bruised Ego Paying a Social Call Money Lending and Other Sins III A Quiet Time The Spines of America Who Is Not Without Sin The First Shall Be Last Blessed Are the Meek Pouring Forth Oil I A Fisher of Men An American Pastoral Scene The Sheep and the Goats A Strange Kindness

Chapter Three: Clemens Point The New South Further Questions of Female Suffrage American Distillation An Honest Mistake The Course of True Love I-III Advertising, the New American Art I-III Preaching Forgiveness as He Went The Fine Joys of Tobacco Sodom? Back to Gomorrah Magicians for Sport Horse Flesh for Dinner Blessed are the Peacemakers Friends in Very Low Places A Short Walk in a Pretty Town Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern The Battle of Shady Belle

Chapter Four: Shady Belle The Joys of Civilization Angelo Bronte, a Man of Honor Gilded Cage No, No and Thrice, No A Fine Night of Debauchery American Fathers I-II Horsemen, Apocalypse Urban Pleasures Country Pursuits Revenge is a Dish Best Eaten Banking, the Old American Art

Chapter Five: Guarma Welcome to the New World A Kind and Benevolent Despot Savagery Unleashed Hell Hath No Fury Paradise Mercifully Departed Dear Uncle Tacitus Fleeting Joy A Fork in the Road That’s Murfee Country

Chapter Six: Beaver Hollow Icarus and Friends Visiting Hours Just a Social Call A Rage Unleashed The Delights of Van Horn Archeology for Beginners Honor, Amongst Thieves The Bridge to Nowhere The Fine Art of Conversation Goodbye, Dear Friend Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow I-II Favored Sons The King’s Son My Last Boy Our Best Selves Red Dead Redemption

Epilogue One The Wheel Simple Pleasures Farming, for Beginners Fatherhood, for Beginners Old Habits John Milton Rides, Again Fatherhood, for Idiots Motherhood Home of the Gentry Gainful Employment

Epilogue Two Bar Knuckle Friendships Home Improvement for Beginners An Honest Day’s Labor The Tool Box A New Jerusalem A Quick Favor for an Old Friend Uncle’s Bad Day A Really Big Bastard Trying Again A New Future Imagined American Venom



Full list of RDR2 Stranger Side Missions

In addition to the main quest, there are oodles of side missions for you to whittle away the hours. These missions appear on your map as "?" when you are in the vicinity of them.

Below we have two separate lists, one for regular Stranger missions and another for time-sensitive ones that are only available during specific moments in the story.

Stranger Side Missions

Arcadia for Amateurs The Smell of the Grease Paint Fundraiser The Noblest of Men, and a Woman (Gunslingers) Smoking and Other Hobbies A Test of Faith Geology for Beginners A Better World, A New Friend All that Glitters He’s British, of Course No Good Deed The Iniquities of History A Fisher of Fish Oh, Brother The Ties that Bind Us The Artist’s Way A bright Bouncing Boy The Mercies of Knowledge Idealism and Pragmatism for Beginners Duchesses and Other Animals The Widow of Willard’s Rest The Wisdom of the Elders The Veteran The American Inferno, Burnt Out American Dreams A Fine Night For It

Time-sensitive Stranger Side Missions

We Loved Once and True I-III – Chapter Two Money Lending and Other Sins I-II – Chapter Two Pouring Forth Oil II – Chapter Two Money Lending and Other Sins IV – Chapter Three Money Lending and Other Sins V – Chapter Four Help a Brother Out – Chapter Four Brothers and Sisters, One and All – Chapter Four Fatherhood and Other Dreams I-II – Chapter Four Do Not Seek Absolution I-II – Chapter Six Of Men and Angels – Chapter Six The Course of True Love IV-V – Chapter Six Money Lending and Other Sins – VI-VII

