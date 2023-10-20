It's a fairly long game, and we wouldn't want to look the same for its entire run time. That'd be boring.

Luckily, there are a total of 78 suits in Spider-Man 2. That's a lot of different looks you can give to Peter and Miles as they protect New York from villains.

We've talked about how to collect the required resources for the suits before, so it might be worth giving that a read first.

So, let's take a look at all the suits, and where they are and what you'll need to unlock them!

All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to get them

This is going to be quite a long list, so if you're a visual learner, check out the below video from YouTuber Bander first to see what all the suits look like:

Now, let's list the whole lot. If you're a Spidey fan, you'll notice a lot of fan-favourite skins from films, comics and many other places.

We'll also share what resources you'll need, and what level you need to be, to unlock them.

Peter Parker's Suits

Peter Spider-Man suit.

Advanced Suit 2.0 - Peter starts the game with this one, so it's already in the bag!

- Peter starts the game with this one, so it's already in the bag! Classic Suit - you'll unlock Peter's classic suit as soon as you unlock the suit system. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token to make.

- you'll unlock Peter's classic suit as soon as you unlock the suit system. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token to make. Scarlet III Suit - also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token.

- also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token. Advanced Suit - also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token.

- also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token. Kumo Suit - reach level 5. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 5. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts. Hybrid Suit - reach level 6. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 6. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts. Amazing Suit - reach level 8. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 8. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Rare Tech Parts. Amazing 2 Suit - reach level 9. It costs 35 Tech Parts and one City Token

- reach level 9. It costs 35 Tech Parts and one City Token Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit - reach level 11. It costs 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 11. It costs 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Scarlet Spider Suit - reach level 14. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens.

- reach level 14. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens. Superior Suit - reach level 15. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens.

- reach level 15. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens. Anti-Ock Suit - reach level 17. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens.

- reach level 17. It costs 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens. Arachknights Suit - reach level 20. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens.

- reach level 20. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens. Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit - reach level 22. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens.

- reach level 22. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens. Homemade Suit - reach level 23. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens.

- reach level 23. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens. Spider-Punk - reach level 26. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 26. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Secret Wars: Civil War Suit - reach level 28. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 28. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Iron Spider Armor - reach level 29. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 29. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Webbed Black Suit - reach level 31. It costs 65 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 31. It costs 65 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Webbed Suit - reach level 32. It costs 65 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 32. It costs 65 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Upgraded Classic Suit - reach level 35. It costs 75 Tech Parts and five City Tokens.

- reach level 35. It costs 75 Tech Parts and five City Tokens. New Blue Suit - reach level 38. It costs 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 38. It costs 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Upgraded Suit - reach level 41. It costs 85 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 41. It costs 85 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Stealth Suit - reach level 46. It costs 95 Tech Parts and six City Tokens.

- reach level 46. It costs 95 Tech Parts and six City Tokens. Classic Black Suit - reach level 50. It costs 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 50. It costs 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Iron Spider Suit - reach level 54. It costs 110 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 54. It costs 110 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts. New Red and Blue Suit - reach level 58. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 58. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts. Black and Gold Suit - reach level 60. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 60. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Rare Tech Parts. Life Story Suit - complete all EMF labs.

- complete all EMF labs. Last Hunt Suit - complete all Hunter Bases.

- complete all Hunter Bases. Saving Lives Suit - complete all The Flame missions.

- complete all The Flame missions. Black Suit - complete the Good Men main story mission.

- complete the Good Men main story mission. Symbiote Suit - complete the It Chose You main story mission.

- complete the It Chose You main story mission. Anti-Venom Suit - complete the Set Things Right main story mission.

Miles Morales's Suits

Miles Spider-Man suit.

Upgraded Suit - this one is Miles's starter suit!

- this one is Miles's starter suit! Family Business Suit - you'll unlock this suit as soon as you unlock the suit system. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token to make.

- you'll unlock this suit as soon as you unlock the suit system. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token to make. Classic Suit - also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token.

- also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token. TRACK Suit - also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token.

- also available right after the suit system unlocks. It costs 20 Tech Parts and one City Token. Brooklyn 2099 Suit - reach level 7. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Hero Token.

- reach level 7. It costs 30 Tech Parts and one Hero Token. Sportswear Suit - reach level 10. It costs 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens.

- reach level 10. It costs 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens. Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit - reach level 11. It costs 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 11. It costs 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Advanced Tech Suit - reach level. It costs 16 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens.

- reach level. It costs 16 40 Tech Parts and two City Tokens. Shadow-Spider Suit - reach level 18. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens.

- reach level 18. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens. Miles Morales 2020 Suit - reach level 19. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens.

- reach level 19. It costs 45 Tech Parts and three City Tokens. Purple Reign Suit - reach level 21. It costs 45 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 21. It costs 45 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Bodega Cat Suit - reach level 24. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens.

- reach level 24. It costs 50 Tech Parts and four City Tokens. Forever Suit - reach level 25. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 25. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Homemade Suit - reach level 27. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 27. It costs 55 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Into the Spider-Verse Suit - reach level 30. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 30. It costs 60 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit - reach level 33. It costs 70 Tech Parts and five City Tokens.

- reach level 33. It costs 70 Tech Parts and five City Tokens. The End Suit - reach level 34. It costs 70 Tech Parts.

- reach level 34. It costs 70 Tech Parts. 10th Anniversary Suit - reach level 36. It costs 75 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 36. It costs 75 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. New Blue Suit - reach level 38. It costs 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 38. It costs 80 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. STRIKE Suit - reach level 39. It costs 80 Tech Parts and six City Tokens.

- reach level 39. It costs 80 Tech Parts and six City Tokens. Agent of SHIELD Suit - reach level 40. It costs 85 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 40. It costs 85 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Great Responsibility Suit - reach level 42. It costs 90 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

- reach level 42. It costs 90 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Acrosss the Spider-Verse Suit - reach level 44. It costs 95 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 44. It costs 95 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Crimson Cowl Suit - reach level 48. It costs 100 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens.

- reach level 48. It costs 100 Tech Parts and two Hero Tokens. Best There is Suit - reach level 52. It costs 105 Tech Parts and seven City Tokens.

- reach level 52. It costs 105 Tech Parts and seven City Tokens. Dark Ages Suit - reach level 56. It costs 110 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens.

- reach level 56. It costs 110 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens. Absolute Carnage Suit - reach level 60. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens.

- reach level 60. It costs 115 Tech Parts and three Hero Tokens. King in Black Suit - clear all Symbiote Nests.

- clear all Symbiote Nests. Boricua Suit - complete all Brooklyn Visions missions.

- complete all Brooklyn Visions missions. Smoke and Mirrors Suit - complete all Mysteriums.

- complete all Mysteriums. Most Dangerous Game Suit - complete all Hunter Bases.

- complete all Hunter Bases. City Sounds Suit - complete all Cultural Museum missions.

- complete all Cultural Museum missions. Evolved Suit - complete the Finally Free main story mission.

