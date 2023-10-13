Will Spider-Man 2 ever come to PS4? What the developers have said
Will we get to web-sling on old tech?
Spider-Man (2018), from Insomniac Games, was a game-changer for everyone's favourite web-slinging hero. It's spin-off, Miles Morales, also pleased both critics and fans with its gripping story and smooth gameplay.
Now that the sequel is almost among us, a lot of fans might be wondering if they can play it. While Miles Morales was billed as a launch title for the PS5, it also dropped on the PS4. Will Spider-Man 2 do the same, or will this be the first to only appear on current gen?
Let's investigate.
Is Spider-Man 2 coming to PS4 at launch?
We regret to tell you that Spider-Man 2 is not coming to PS4 at launch.
It's sad, but the PlayStation 5 is hardly a new console anymore, so it was only a matter of time before new games were created solely for new tech.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Why isn’t Spider-Man 2 coming to PS4? Developers explain
Before we pick up our torches and pitchforks, let's see what the developers themselves have said about this decision.
While not addressing the PlayStation 4 omission directly, they have said in a blog post here that they'll be " pushing the capabilities of the console" - meaning the PlayStation 5. It's fair to say that if the PS5 limits are being pushed, the game won't fare well on the almost decade-old PS4.
Will Spider-Man 2 ever come to Ps4 in future?
But this might not be the end of the story. Plenty of AAA PS5 games that require a lot of power dropped on the PS4 at a later date. Hogwarts Legacy eventually came out on the PS4, and this was a few months after its initial release on current gen consoles.
So it's certainly possible that Insomniac Games could start work on a version of Spider-Man 2 that doesn't require such a powerful machine. A scaled down version. Don't get your hopes up, but we'll update this very page if such new surfaces!
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.