But what if consoles aren't really your thing? If you're a PC gamer, you might be wondering if you'll be able to play this epic sequel without buying a PS5.

While it's a Sony exclusive for now, that certainly doesn't mean it will be forever. Let's take a look at the likelihood of Spider-Man 2 releasing on PC, and when that might be.

Will Spider-Man 2 come to PC?

Let's take a look at the previous two releases: 2018's Spider-Man and 2020's Miles Morales. The two of them were initially exclusive to PlayStation, but they eventually came out on the PC.

The same can be said of other titles that were PlayStation exclusive at launch, like Horizon: Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, God of War and Uncharted 4.

So, while we can't confirm anything at the moment, our guess is that Spider-Man 2 will come out on the PC eventually. But how long will we have to wait?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will Spider-Man 2 come to PC? Our best estimate

It's a difficult question to answer, because 2018's Spider-Man took four years to release on the PC, but Miles Morales only took two (they were both ported in 2022).

But while it often takes a few years for PlayStation to port their games to PC, sometimes it can take just six months. This was the case with The Last of Us Part 1 (the remake of the 2013 original), which dropped on PC just half a year after its PS5 release.

So, if we were to hazard a guess, we'd say to expect a PC Spider-Man 2 port in about a year's time - so late 2024.

If any news on the subject surfaces, we'll update this very page!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.