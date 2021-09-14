Spider-Man 2 game: Insomniac’s Spidey sequel shares first-look trailer

Insomniac Games has finally revealed Spider-Man 2, the action-adventure game that will follow on from 2018’s Spider-Man PS4 title and 2019’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off.

This was one of the many surprises that Sony unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, where Insomniac also declared its intention to make a Wolverine game.

News of a second mainline entry in the Spider-Man franchise is unlikely to shock anyone – it was always coming, but we were taken aback to see a proper trailer so soon – and our excitement levels went through the roof when we found out who looks to be the main villain for the story.

So, here is all we know so far about Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 game, including when we get to play it and which consoles will be lucky enough to host it. Read on for the details.

Spider-Man 2 game release date

We would love to say that Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 game will be released tomorrow, but sadly, we have quite the wait on our hands – the game is actually slated to release at some point in 2023, and the smart money would be on a late release that year to tap into the festive market. Ir looks like we will be replaying the first game, and its Miles-centric spin-off, on repeat for the next two years then!

Can you pre-order the Spider-Man 2 game?

With the game still some way off, it should come as no surprise to learn that you cannot pre-order Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 game quite yet. Games do get listed earlier and earlier these days, though, so we imagine the main sites will have it available in the coming weeks or months – and we’ll be sure to update this page when those first pre-order pages start to appear.

What consoles will Spider-Man 2 release on?

The Spider-Man 2 game from Insomniac is due to launch exclusively on PS5 – there is no PS4 release for this one, which may come as something of a surprise after the Miles Morales game spanned both generations. If that situation changes at all, we’ll be sure to update this page and let you know.

Spider-Man 2 plot

Information is thin on the ground so far, but we do know that Venom (voiced by the Candyman himself, Tony Todd), will be featuring in the game which leads us to believe that he will be the primary villain for this second story in the mainline franchise – let’s just hope that Green Goblin and Sandman aren’t in the mix, too, and here’s hoping that Peter Parker doesn’t do any random dancing in the street.

Both Peter and Miles Morales look set to be present in the game, suited up in their Spidey outfits, which makes sense – both of them are set up enough in the universe now, so sharing the spotlight is logical – but that is all we know at the time of writing. But still, even that small morsel of information is enough to get us hyped for it.

We also have a good idea of at least one other familiar face that will be showing up and we got that from a voice – a voice in the trailer that sounded very much like it could belong to Kraven the Hunter, a Russian big game hunter from the comics who often preys on Spidey. You might remember him from Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions if you’re a recurring player of Spidey games.

What is the Spider-Man 2 gameplay like?

Nothing has been said on this yet but don’t expect too much of a change-up from the last game and the Miles expansion. So we will have our open-world setting back, complete with all the side missions and interesting people to meet and interact with. We’d also expect a wealth of collectables to find as you make your way around.

The last game had enemy hideouts that you could take on and research tasks to complete on the side, and we expect similar things to be in this one too. That being said, we would hope to see some new types of gameplay when the game rolls around in 2023. We look forward to find out what they are.

Spider-Man 2 trailer

There is indeed a Spider-Man 2 trailer and this is the one that came as a thrilling surprise to all of us at the PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021. There may not be a huge amount in the trailer, but it is enough to make us wish away 2022 so we can get to play it. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

