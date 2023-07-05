It’s already been three years since the PlayStation 5 was released (we know) and it’s about time for a mid-gen refresh. All the other Sony home consoles received a Slim edition during their runs, offering consumers the same (or similar) base specs fitted into a smaller console shell - so why not the PS5 too?

Rumours have been circulating for a little while now regarding a new PS5 model, and it’s looking likely that Sony could be gearing up towards the release of a new space-saving slimline edition.

The PS5 Slim, or Lite, or whatever else you want to call, it could be launching sooner rather than later. Here’s everything we know about its rumoured release date and more.

The rumoured release date for the PS5 Slim is later this year (by the end of 2023).

We’ve had various different rumours pointing towards an end-of-2023 release date for a while now, but the most convincing piece of evidence pointing towards it has come from the unlikeliest of sources: Microsoft.

As part of the ongoing court battles regarding Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, a court document was unveiled detailing how the company behind the Xbox believes a PS5 Slim is on the way soon.

The document (thanks, IGN) explains that Sony “is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year”.

It also details that the cost of the Slim should be priced “at the same reduced price point” of the digital-only edition of Sony’s current-gen machine.

This is the closest we’ve got to an official announcement of the PS5 Slim, or PlayStation Lite, or whatever you want to call it.

There is some weight behind Microsoft’s claims, as the same document adds that “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300” — that is the Project Q, a handheld streaming device, which was confirmed earlier this year.

PS5 Slim rumours explained - is it officially confirmed?

Sony has not officially confirmed the PS5 Slim.

Various rumours and leaks have suggested that the PS5 Slim could, in fact, come with a detachable disc drive.

Insider Gaming detailed how the upcoming mid-gen refresh of the PS5 could actually be very similar in size and design to the standard PlayStation 5, but with a detachable disc drive.

Rather than being a Slim version of the console, it could just be the same in terms of size and form factor, and eventually replace the standard console within a year or two.

Over on The Leak, a source explains that the new PS5 model has undergone a die shrink process, which should allow the console to carry the same power and function as the standard model in a smaller, more power-efficient and cooler shell.

We could also be seeing a removal of the stand that’s required to lay the console down on its side. All of this could technically see a cut in costs for Sony and therefore a cheaper console for us.

As with all leaks and rumours, it’s best to take all of the above with a generous pinch of salt. We won’t know for certain what the rumoured PS5 Slim or Lite is like until Sony has officially confirmed its existence.

