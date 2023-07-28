Where the PlayStation 5 is normally sold for an RRP of £479, you can now claim it for just £399.

With this, you’ll get a shiny Sony PlayStation with 825GB of storage, 4K Ultra HD graphics at up to 120 fps, and the all-new DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Plus you’ll get one of the most popular LEGO games around thrown in.

LEGO Star Wars first came out back in 1999 and has remained the crème de la crème of LEGO games ever since. In 2022, they re-released the series with the updated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which features better graphics, funnier cut-scenes, and playable versions of the three newest Star Wars movies.

The deal starts today (Friday, 28th July) and will run until Thursday, 10th August.

Currys is running this offer as part of their Summer of Gaming Sale and will also be providing more discounts on other PlayStation bundles throughout the month.

Don’t believe us? Well, we find your lack of faith disturbing. Simply head on over to Currys and shop the best PlayStation 5 deals available now.

Buy the PlayStation 5 with LEGO Star Wars for £399 at Currys

Shop PlayStation 5 deals at Currys

Best Currys Summer of Gaming deals on offer right now

Currys is running a tonne of great deals as part of their Summer of Gaming sale. Here are a few of the best offers we’ve picked out for you:

META Quest 2 Gaming headset | £399 £299 (save £100 or 25%)

Meta

What's the deal? Until 30th August, you can get the awesome Meta Quest 2 for £100 off, meaning you can jump into the world of Virtual Reality and play hundreds of immersive games for just £299.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest 2 has enhanced graphics and cinematic 3D audio which can turn any gaming experience into an immersive, swashbuckling adventure. With its redesigned touch controllers and faster processor, you can experience any world you like from the comfort of your own home.

For a closer look at this console, check out is the Meta Quest 2 worth it?

Buy the Meta Quest 2 Gaming headset for £299 at Currys

Nintendo Switch OLED and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bundle | £357.98 £339 (save £18.98 or 5%)

Nintendo Store

What's the deal? This bundle gets you the brilliant The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, alongside a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED for 5% less.

Why we chose it: With its 64GB hard drive, built-in Wi-Fi, and up to nine hours battery life, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a great device for gaming on-the-move. The Nintendo Switch OLED has an RRP of £309.99, and the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is currently being sold for £47.99 on Amazon, so you'll be saving almost £19 with this bundle.

Find more ways to save on the Nintendo Switch with the best Nintendo Switch offers for this month.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bundle for £339 at Currys

MSI Stealth 16 | £ 2,199 £1,699 (save £500 or 22%)

MSI/Currys

What's the deal? The MSI Stealth is now available for 22 per cent less taking it down from £2,199 to £1,699 - that's a whopping £500 saving. Hurry though, as this deal will only last until the 31st of August.

Why we chose it: You can tell the MSI Stealth is impressive, not because of its 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, or because of its RTX 4070 graphics card and 165 FPS, no, it's because of the enormous RRP of £2,199. So, seeing it discounted by a whole £500 makes for one good deal.

Check out the best UK Laptop deals for more of this.

Buy MSI Stealth 6 for £1,699 at Currys

Advertisement

For gamers, we've also got a guide to what is a gaming PC? Plus, the best Disney Plus offers and best wireless keyboards and mouse to buy.