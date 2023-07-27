Details on its operating system, screen size, and other features have been both officially and unofficially unveiled.

Here’s everything we know about PlayStation Project Q release date and when we think it might launch - both in the UK and around the world.

What is PlayStation Project Q? PS5 streaming controller explained

The PlayStation Project Q is a handheld device that is capable of streaming PS5 games over the internet using remote play so you can play your installed game library anywhere within your own home.

You can only use a Project Q handheld if you own a PS5, and any game you play on the handheld streaming device needs to be installed on your home console first. You cannot install and play games directly onto the Project Q - it is a remote play streaming device only.

This isn’t a cloud-streaming device in the traditional sense. On Project Q, you will be able to play your installed PS5 games within your home, over the same Wi-Fi network. It must be connected over the same network in order to work. You can’t, for example, take your Project Q on your commute to play some God of War Ragnarök on the go.

In terms of specs, the Project Q has an 8-inch 1080p LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a fully-featured DualSense controller - complete with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers - that has been stretched across the back of the device and split in two across its sides.

Recent leaks have suggested that the device is running on Android hardware, and you can see its big ol’ screen in action in Zuby-Tech’s leaks below:

Other rumours have suggested that the handheld PS5 streaming device will have a battery life of around three to four hours.

The PlayStation Project Q release date is scheduled for the end of 2023, Sony confirmed upon unveiling the device. A finalised release date is yet to be revealed.

We’d wager Sony would want its PS5 streaming handheld to release in time for Christmas and/or the Black Friday sales period. A November 2023 launch, therefore, is looking relatively likely.

Given that the name of the device seems to be a placeholder, though, we appear to be sometime off from an official release date reveal still. Whether it will make that end-of-2023 launch remains up in the air. We’ll update this page with new information when Sony reveals more.

