In today’s new episode of One More Life, Will joins RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane to talk about Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales, which launches this Friday (20th October).

Will also reminisces about the classic superhero games of yesteryear, giving an unexpected shout-out to a South Park title (and a couple of more predictable nods to some Batman classics), and he even shares some very surprising choices as his ideal gaming drink and snack.

You can check out a clip from the episode below, or tune in now on your podcast app of choice. Just search for One More Life and you'll be sure to find it.

Since the podcast was recorded, we've now been able to finish playing the main story of Spider-Man 2, so you can check our Spider-Man 2 review for yourself.

Don't worry, we've not mentioned any of the big story spoilers in that review! We're sure that Spidey's latest outing is an adventure you'll want to discover for yourself.

If you enjoy this episode, make sure to subscribe to One More Life, as we'll have new episodes every Wednesday between now and Christmas - with loads of fun guests sharing their stories and top picks.

Use the link in the sentence below to learn more, if we haven't convinced you yet to tune in. And whichever types of games you're into the most, happy playing!

