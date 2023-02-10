The show has now been running for a whopping 26 seasons since 1997, with over 300 episodes having already aired.

The first episode in the new run sees Cartman come up with a plan after Stan starts to feel threatened by Kyle and Tolkien's friendship. But if you want to watch the new season, or catch up on old episodes, how can you do so?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch South Park season 26 in the UK.

How to watch South Park season 26 in the UK

You can watch new episodes of South Park in the UK on Comedy Central.

Season 26 started airing in the UK on Thursday 9th February - one day after it started airing in the US.

What is the release schedule for South Park season 26?

New episodes of South Park will air each week on Comedy Central in the UK, each starting at 10pm on a Thursday. This means they will be airing just a day later in the UK than in the US.

It is currently unknown how many episodes there will be in the new season, as previous seasons' episode counts have fluctuated dramatically.

The current air dates for this season that we know of for sure are as follows:

Cupid Ye - Thursday 9th February 2023 – out now Title TBC - Thursday 16th February 2023

Where can you watch previous seasons of South Park?

Comedy Central/Photofest

All previous episodes of South Park are available to stream on Paramount Plus, which you can also get as an added channel through Prime Video.

Paramount Plus is available on the service for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per annum in the UK, after a free seven-day trial.

Seasons 6, 10, 11 and 12 of South Park are also available to stream on both Sky and NOW.

Is South Park available on Netflix?

South Park/Twitter

No, South Park isn't currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK. The streamer does have a number of other major animated series such as BoJack Horseman, Archer, Big Mouth, Rick and Morty and Inside Job, but not South Park.

We imagine this will remain the case for the foreseeable future, due to the series's home being on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus.

South Park season 26 trailer

You can watch a short teaser for South Park season 26 right here, now.

South Park season 26 airs on Thursdays at 10pm on Comedy Central. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

