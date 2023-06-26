With the first title coming out in 2009, this game will be a great way for fans to revisit some familiar haunts and for new players to experience one of the greatest takes on the DC hero. For those of us who like to primarily game untethered from the living room, it will be a very convenient way for us to get up to speed before Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes out.

Hidden among the Mario news was the announcement that Rocksteady Studios will soon be taking on everyone's favourite billionaire orphan Bruce Wayne on the Nintendo Switch. To help you get up to speed, we have everything you need to about the Batman Arkham Trilogy Switch release date, pre-order gameplay and story details and news.

We can’t wait to see how the dark and moody visuals pop on the Switch OLED and if you don’t have one, be sure to check out the best Switch offers to save some pennies. But without further ado, read on to find out everything there is to know about Nintendo-approved Batman!

The Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch release date is Autumn 2023. There hasn’t been any mention of exactly when, but this upcoming autumn is packed full of big game releases, so they will have to be careful not find themselves competing with the likes of Starfield, Spider-Man 2 or Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s worth noting that upon release, only Arkham Asylum will be on the cartridge, and to play Arkham City and Arkham Knight, they will need to be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop. Be sure to do so if you were planning to get in some hours on any upcoming holidays or trips you have planned.

As soon as we have a solid release date for The Batman Arkham Trilogy we will be sure to update you.

Can I pre-order Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch?

The Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch is available for pre-order right now at GAME for £39.99. There isn’t any word regarding any sort of pre-order bonus at the moment, but the trilogy is sure to include all the DLCs from the original games, so you won’t be short of any additional content. It’s a whole lot of game-on-the-go for a pretty great price.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t any extra goodies, but if there are any updates regarding this, we’ll be sure to let you know the moment we hear so be sure to check back in with us.

Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch gameplay and story details

The Arkham Trilogy spans Arkham Asylum, which sees Batman navigating the iconic Asylum as he works to take back control from the Joker through a mixture of stealth, brawls and gadgets. After the initial linear tutorial missions, the game opens up to the rest of the Asylum, where the player is free to take on missions and explore as they see fit.

The second game, Arkham City, opens the action up to the eponymous city, a super-prison comprised of the decrepit slums of Gotham City, as Batman works to uncover the dangerous schemings of the warden, Hugo Strange. Catwoman is a playable character here too, with her own storyline.

Arkham Knight sees Batman taking the fight to Scarecrow, who is plotting to kill Batman by uniting all of Gotham’s criminal gangs. The Batmobile is introduced here, which the player can freely drive around the city as they take on missions in the densely packed world.

As said, all of the DLC is included, so there are hours-upon-hours of additional content available to the player. It’s safe to say that we’ll be playing this trilogy for a quite a while come this Autumn.

Is there a Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch trailer?

Oh, there most certainly is a trailer and we have it for your viewing pleasure just down below.

It’s outrageous just how well Rocksteady’s games have held up over the years and, given its incredible art direction and forward-looking rendering, the Arkham Trilogy may very well end up being one of the best-looking games on the Switch, despite their vintage. How Rocksteady has managed to get Arkham Knight to run on the ageing hardware is nothing short of a miracle.

The original Arkham City saw a release on the Wii U, but its sequel is far larger in scope and visual fidelity. If anyone had asked us, we’d for sure have said that this would only ever have worked on a Nintendo Switch Pro.

