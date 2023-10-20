However, once the inevitable sad moment comes and the game finishes, what are our options?

Of course, with it being such a captivating sandbox, we can continue to swing through New York and beat up baddies to our heart's content.

But what else can we do? More to the point, can we start the again with the new abilities we've picked up along the way?

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

Let's take a look at the post-game options for Spider-Man 2, and see if there's a New Game Plus.

Does Spider-Man 2 have New Game Plus?

Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2. Insomniac

Surprisingly, Spider-Man 2 doesn't have a New Game Plus option at launch. While this might be disappointing, it doesn't mean the feature will never arrive.

We'll update this page as soon as anything changes. But for now, let's have a speculate as to when it might become available...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Spider-Man 2 ever get New Game Plus?

Both of the previous games in the series (2018's Spider-Man and 2020's Miles Morales) had a New Game Plus option eventually.

The first game had one only a month after its release. It was included in a patch that also added the Ultimate difficulty and a couple more trophies.

And the New Game Plus for Miles Morales was included at launch, so we imagine it won't only be a certain future feature for Spider-Man 2 - but an imminent one.

Can you keep playing after the ending in Spider-Man 2?

As we have said, Spider-Man 2 is an open-world sandbox with plenty to do. If you've only finished the main storyline, there are over ten hours' worth of side quests to get stuck into.

And even then, don't forget that New York is the city that never sleeps. There will always be crimes to stop, in between swinging through the streets you keep safe.

Also, the Ultimate difficulty is unlocked as soon as you finish the game - the same one that came later with a patch for the first release.

It's essentially a harder difficulty to start the game with. It's not quite New Game Plus, but it'll give you a challenge if things are getting too easy!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.