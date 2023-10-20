Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

Let's take a look at the complete mission list for Spider-Man 2, and see what you're in for.

How many main missions are in Spider-Man 2?

Peter in the Symbiote Suit in Spider-Man 2. Insomniac

But first, how many are there? In total there are 31 chapters in Spider-Man 2, but we should add that not all chapters are equal.

Some are just a cutscene long, while others will take a while to finish. So in the list below, don't assume that each chapter is a standard chunk of time!

Now let's take a look at them...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Spider-Man 2 missions

Before you carry on, be aware that there are spoilers ahead! The chapter names correspond to the game's plot beats, so don't read on if you want the story to be a surprise.

Surface Tension

One Thing At A Time

Show Me New York

Roll Like We Used To

Not On My Watch

Amends

Healing The World

Bad Guys On The Block

Make Your Own Choices

Master Illusionist

A Second Chance

Science Buddy

Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt

Funky

Good Men

The Flames Have Been Lit

Stay Positive

Wings Of My Own

New Threads

It Chose You

Wake Up

I’m the Hero Here

No Escape

Anything Can Be Broken

Don’t Be Scared

Trouble With Harry

This Isn’t You

Set Things Right

It’s All Connected

Finally Free

Together

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.