Spider-Man 2 missions list: All main chapters and how many to expect
Take a look at the journey ahead.
As far as story-based games go, Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games's sequel to 2018's Spider-Man and 2020's Miles Morales) is in the elite tier. The gameplay and narrative combine to create one a hugely satisfying experience. You can read more about how much we loved it here.
There's a lot to do in this new adventure, and even if you just follow the story you'll still have a memorable time. On the subject of which, you might be wondering how many chapters are in Spider-Man 2. Is it a long affair, or is most of the gameplay in the side quests?
Let's take a look at the complete mission list for Spider-Man 2, and see what you're in for.
How many main missions are in Spider-Man 2?
But first, how many are there? In total there are 31 chapters in Spider-Man 2, but we should add that not all chapters are equal.
Some are just a cutscene long, while others will take a while to finish. So in the list below, don't assume that each chapter is a standard chunk of time!
Now let's take a look at them...
Full list of Spider-Man 2 missions
Before you carry on, be aware that there are spoilers ahead! The chapter names correspond to the game's plot beats, so don't read on if you want the story to be a surprise.
- Surface Tension
- One Thing At A Time
- Show Me New York
- Roll Like We Used To
- Not On My Watch
- Amends
- Healing The World
- Bad Guys On The Block
- Make Your Own Choices
- Master Illusionist
- A Second Chance
- Science Buddy
- Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
- Funky
- Good Men
- The Flames Have Been Lit
- Stay Positive
- Wings Of My Own
- New Threads
- It Chose You
- Wake Up
- I’m the Hero Here
- No Escape
- Anything Can Be Broken
- Don’t Be Scared
- Trouble With Harry
- This Isn’t You
- Set Things Right
- It’s All Connected
- Finally Free
- Together
