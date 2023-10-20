You can probably guess that the latter is unlikely to be a weekend job, but exactly how long would it take us?

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

Let's take a look at the length of Spider-Man 2, both the main story and all the extras.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How long is Spider-Man 2? Main story length

Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

So, how long is the story on its own? Well, our reviewer took just 18 hours to finish the game without doing too much along the way.

There are a few ways to shorten the game's length, such as the moments when we have to "patrol the city" in order to continue the story.

If you opt to bust a few street crimes here, rather than embark on a long side quest, you'll unlock more main missions a lot quicker.

How long would it take to get the Spider-Man 2 Platinum?

We've heard a few different accounts when it comes to grabbing to Platinum trophy for Spider-Man 2.

Some say 24 hours, but the website howlongtobeat.com has the completionist time down as 27 ½ Hours.

Of course, it's going to be different for everyone. If you like to spend time exploring the city, doing nothing but swinging, soaring and skimming along the Hudson River, then it'll probably take you a lot longer.

However, is this such a bad thing? All that matters is that you're having fun, and if you get more out of the game this way, what's wrong with that?

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.