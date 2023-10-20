Spider-Man 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs & where to listen
Music to our Spidey-ears.
Swinging through the streets of New York with a kickass soundtrack in the backdrop, that's what Spider-Man games were made for, right?
Well, now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available worldwide, so is the full list of songs from the soundtrack.
Any fan of the web-slinger will be well aware of the importance of the music. If it's not the original theme song from the cartoon, it's Danny Elfman's epic orchestral score from the first motion picture, or even the choice of licensed music like What's Up Danger in Spider-Verse.
This music elevates a good experience into something great, and we expected no less from Spider-Man 2 and its own soundtrack.
To find out what music will be playing in your eyes or blasting out of your speakers, head below for the full list of Spider-Man 2 songs and where to listen to them.
Who composed the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack?
John Paesano is the official composer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, having previously led the soundtracks for Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The latter brought home a BAFTA for best music in a video game for the US composer.
Aside from this, Paesano's musical notes can be found in Marvel's Daredevil series and The Defenders for Netflix, along with The Maze Runner films.
Other video game contributions include Mass Effect: Andromeda, Gran Turismo Sport and Detroit Become Human.
Interestingly, Paesano also originated the soundtrack for Avengers Campus in Disneyland California.
Full list of Spider-Man 2 soundtrack songs
The full Spider-Man 2 soundtrack can be found below, as shared by Original Soundtrack on YouTube.
- Greater Together
- The Great Hunter
- Ready or Not
- A Second Chance
- Betrayal
- East River Mayhem
- Moving Forward
- Back to School
- Symbiotic Relationship
- Sacrifice
- Battling Your Inner Demons
- A Familiar Bond
- Fighting Back
- At Last
- Trouble at Home
- Mind Games
- Midtown Madness
- Foundational Feud
- Healing the World
- Swing
- In Full Swing (SURKIN Remix)
Where to listen to Spider-Man 2 soundtrack
You can experience one of the songs in an official capacity right here:
The full soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available to listen to on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Pandora.
However, it has not been uploaded at the time of writing. It's likely that Sony will wait a few days for the game to reach all audiences before making the soundtrack public.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.
