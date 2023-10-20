Any fan of the web-slinger will be well aware of the importance of the music. If it's not the original theme song from the cartoon, it's Danny Elfman's epic orchestral score from the first motion picture, or even the choice of licensed music like What's Up Danger in Spider-Verse.

This music elevates a good experience into something great, and we expected no less from Spider-Man 2 and its own soundtrack.

To find out what music will be playing in your eyes or blasting out of your speakers, head below for the full list of Spider-Man 2 songs and where to listen to them.

Who composed the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack?

Miles Morales. Insomniac Games

John Paesano is the official composer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, having previously led the soundtracks for Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The latter brought home a BAFTA for best music in a video game for the US composer.

Aside from this, Paesano's musical notes can be found in Marvel's Daredevil series and The Defenders for Netflix, along with The Maze Runner films.

Other video game contributions include Mass Effect: Andromeda, Gran Turismo Sport and Detroit Become Human.

Interestingly, Paesano also originated the soundtrack for Avengers Campus in Disneyland California.

Full list of Spider-Man 2 soundtrack songs

The full Spider-Man 2 soundtrack can be found below, as shared by Original Soundtrack on YouTube.

Greater Together

The Great Hunter

Ready or Not

A Second Chance

Betrayal

East River Mayhem

Moving Forward

Back to School

Symbiotic Relationship

Sacrifice

Battling Your Inner Demons

A Familiar Bond

Fighting Back

At Last

Trouble at Home

Mind Games

Midtown Madness

Foundational Feud

Healing the World

Swing

In Full Swing (SURKIN Remix)

Where to listen to Spider-Man 2 soundtrack

You can experience one of the songs in an official capacity right here:

The full soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available to listen to on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Pandora.

However, it has not been uploaded at the time of writing. It's likely that Sony will wait a few days for the game to reach all audiences before making the soundtrack public.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

