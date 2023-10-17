Secondly, you might be wondering where to start with it. The Insomniac Games series doesn't have many entries, but still, you'll want to start at the beginning.

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

We'll list the series in order down below, and then take a look at where Insomniac Games's Spider-Man has made other appearances.

He has his own (officially canon) comics and novels that you won't want to miss if you want to experience his whole story. And you might be surprised at where else he's popped up.

We'll also have a look at every Spider-Man video game. After all, there are a few oldies worth revisiting too!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man games in order

There are only three entries in the current series, so we'll list them below in order.

Spider-Man (2018) for PS4, PS5, and PC - buy now

(2018) for PS4, PS5, and PC - buy now Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) for PS4, PS5, and PC - buy now

(2020) for PS4, PS5, and PC - buy now Spider-Man 2 (2023) for PS5 - pre-order now

Where else has Insomniac’s Spider-Man appeared?

Let's not forget that we're living in the zeitgeist of the "Spider-Verse" - with both the animated movies and the MCU playing around with shared universes. So you might be wondering if either of the Spider-Men from this game have appeared in other franchises.

Well, actually, they have. Across disparate forms of media, too.

Let's take a look at the various places that Insomniac's Spidey has ventured to.

Comics

City at War (2019) - this six-issue comic is a retelling of the main campaign from the 2018 game.

- this six-issue comic is a retelling of the main campaign from the 2018 game. Velocity (2019) - and this one continues the story, telling its own original plot that you can't find anywhere else. So it's a must for fans.

- and this one continues the story, telling its own original plot that you can't find anywhere else. So it's a must for fans. The Black Cat Strikes (2020) this five-issue comic retells the story of The Heist (the first part of the DLC The City That Never Sleeps).

this five-issue comic retells the story of The Heist (the first part of the DLC The City That Never Sleeps). Free Comic Book Day: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) - To celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2023, and to promote the upcoming game, Sony and Marvel published this comic. Its story serves as a prequel to Spider-Man 2.

Novels

Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover (2018) - another prequel here, this novel by David Liss tells the story of Insomniac's Spidey before the events of the 2018 game. Definitely worth a read if you're a fan of this lore!

- another prequel here, this novel by David Liss tells the story of Insomniac's Spidey before the events of the 2018 game. Definitely worth a read if you're a fan of this lore! Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury (2020) - and this novel, written by Brittney Morris, serves as a prequel to 2020's Miles Morales. It's set in between the 2018 game and the 2020 spin-off.

Official Marvel Comics Multiverse

As the official comics are exploring themes of the multiverse, too, it only seems right that the Insomniac Spidey would make an appearance in the official lore.

He appears in the 2018 comic Spider-Geddon, which takes place after the game, and we learn that his universe is "Earth-1048" in the wider Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

And last but definitely not least, the same Peter Parker from Insomniac Games's universe appeared in this year's animated blockbuster, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As we found out in the above comic, he's the Spider-Man of Earth-1048 - and apparently a member of the Spider-Society led by Miguel O' Hara.

We'll see if this pops up in the game... but what's even cooler about this appearance is that he was voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

So, as you can see, Insomniac's Peter and Miles appear in plenty of areas outside of their respective games.

Don't feel pressured to read and watch everything they're in, though - you'll understand the games just fine without all the other media.

Don't have a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or a gaming PC to play the new games? If you only own older tech, there are plenty of excellent options when it comes to playing as Spider-Man.

Let's take a look through the years at the various incarnations of Spider-Man in video games. And let's start at the very beginning:

Spider-Man (1982) - Atari 2600, Odyssey 2

(1982) - Atari 2600, Odyssey 2 Questprobe featuring Spider-Man - (1984) - Amstrad CPC, Apple II, C64, C16, Atari 8-bit, ZX Spectrum, IBM PC compatible

- (1984) - Amstrad CPC, Apple II, C64, C16, Atari 8-bit, ZX Spectrum, IBM PC compatible The Amazing Spider-Man and Captain America in Dr Doom's Revenge! (1989) - MS-DOS, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, C-64

(1989) - MS-DOS, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, C-64 The Revenge of Shinobi (1989) - Genesis, Sega CD

(1989) - Genesis, Sega CD The Amazing Spider-Man (1990) - Amiga, MS-DOS, C-64, Atari ST, Game Boy

(1990) - Amiga, MS-DOS, C-64, Atari ST, Game Boy Spider-Man vs The Kingpin (1990) - Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, Sega CD

(1990) - Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, Sega CD The Punisher: The Ultimate Payback! (1991) - Game Boy

(1991) - Game Boy Spider-Man: The Video Game (1991) - Arcade

(1991) - Arcade The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (1992) - Game Boy

(1992) - Game Boy Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six (1992) - NES, Master System, Game Gear

(1992) - NES, Master System, Game Gear Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade's Revenge (1992) - SNES, Genesis, Game Gear, Game Boy

(1992) - SNES, Genesis, Game Gear, Game Boy The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers (1993) - Game Boy

(1993) - Game Boy Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994) - SNES, Genesis

(1994) - SNES, Genesis The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes (1995) - SNES

(1995) - SNES Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (1995) - SNES, Genesis

(1995) - SNES, Genesis Spider-Man (1995) - SNES, Genesis

(1995) - SNES, Genesis The Amazing Spider-Man: Web of Fire (1996) - 32X

(1996) - 32X Spider-Man: The Sinister Six (1996) - MS-DOS

(1996) - MS-DOS Spider-Man (2000) - PlayStation, Game Boy Color, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, Microsoft Windows

(2000) - PlayStation, Game Boy Color, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, Microsoft Windows Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six (2001) - Game Boy Color

(2001) - Game Boy Color Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro (2001) - PlayStation

(2001) - PlayStation Spider-Man: Mysterio's Menace (2001) - Game Boy Advance

(2001) - Game Boy Advance Spider-Man (2002) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox

(2002) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, N-Gage, Mac OS X, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable

(2004) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, N-Gage, Mac OS X, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable Ultimate Spider-Man (2005) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo DS

(2005) - Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo DS Spider-Man: Battle for New York (2006) - Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, Mobile

(2006) - Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, Mobile Spider-Man 3 (2007) - Game Boy Advance, Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable

(2007) - Game Boy Advance, Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable Spider-Man: Friend or Foe (2007) - Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable

(2007) - Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (2008) - Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360

(2008) - Windows, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360 Spider-Man: Toxic City (2009) - Mobile

(2009) - Mobile Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010) - Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Windows

(2010) - Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Windows Spider-Man: Edge of Time (2011) - Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360

(2011) - Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) - Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, Windows, Mobile, Wii U, Windows Phone, PlayStation Vita

(2012) - Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, Windows, Mobile, Wii U, Windows Phone, PlayStation Vita Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem (2013) - iOS, Android

(2013) - iOS, Android Spider-Man Unlimited (2013) - iOS, Android, Windows Phone

(2013) - iOS, Android, Windows Phone The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) - Android, iOS, Windows, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

(2014) - Android, iOS, Windows, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

(2018) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

(2020) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) - PlayStation 5

And that's Spidey's entire gaming history so far!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.