Spider-Man 2 developers promise to fix mistake in Miles Morales' bedroom
Embarrassing, but easy to fix.
While playing Spider-Man 2, players have noticed a glaring error in Miles Morales's bedroom. The mistake, however, has been acknowledged by the developers, and they say they're in the process of fixing it. We're relieved this is the case, because it would be a shame to tarnish a great game with such a fixable error.
Insomniac Games's Spider-Man 2 has been hotly anticipated, especially since its two predecessors (2018's Spider-Man and 2020's Miles Morales) set the series's standards so high.
With their combination of sandbox exploration, addictive combat, customisable upgrades and emotional depth in its characterisation and storytelling, they pleased fans and critics alike. The sequel had a lot to live up to.
Spider-Man 2 didn't disappoint, In fact, it has been receiving rave reviews since it released last Friday, with unanimous praise for its gameplay and story. You can read our glowing review here.
It took what made the first two great, and turned it up to eleven. However, all the critical praise in the world wouldn't stop fans pointing out the embarrassing fact that the flag in Miles's bedroom isn't that of Puerto Rico, but Cuba.
You'd think that Miles himself, and his Puerto Rican mother, would notice this mistake in a heartbeat.
Culture Crave tweeted a picture of Miles standing beside the incorrect flag in his apartment, along with the news that Insomniac Games are "fixing the flag in Miles Morales' apartment" - check it out below:
James Stevenson, the Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, has confirmed that a patch is on the way to iron out this error:
We're relieved it'll be fixed soon because pretty much everything else is perfect. From the Spider-Suits to the skill trees to the memorable villains, we're sure it'll top many a game of the year list!
And while you're here, be sure to check out our Spider-Man 2 trophy guide, mission list, and (if you don't mind spoilers) our analysis of the game's ending.
