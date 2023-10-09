We’ll also be taking a look at whether Harry Osborn has ever been Venom in the comics and in any other media in the past.

If you have only recently played Spider-Man on PC, or are yet to, you might want to avert your eyes to avoid any spoilers - as Spider-Man 2 won’t see a PC release for at least a couple of years, as Sony holds the rights to Spider-Man and will want to make use of it before cutting it loose for other platforms.

But enough said, read on and we will sling some Spidey sleuthing your way to untangle the web of this not-so-mysterious mystery.

Who is Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Harry Osborn is most likely Venom in Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 as the symbiote was shown attaching itself to Osborn at the end of Spider-Man.

Adding further credence to the theory is the fact that the story trailer, released during Comic Con 2023, opens with Harry saying, "I’m going to heal the world," and finishes with Venom quipping, "We’re going to heal the world."

Harry is featured quite extensively throughout the trailer, too, with his dad, Norman Osborn, saying, "I’m not going to lose you," making for some serious foreshadowing of Harry’s fate.

Harry was terminally ill during the first game, and at this time, it’s unclear how the symbiote will coexist with the illness - or if it simply replaced the illness with itself.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Has Harry Osborn ever been Venom in the comics?

No, Harry Osborn has never been Venom in the comics. He did, however, become Venom in cartoon the Ultimate Spider-Man.

After the symbiote was destroyed, Harry took a piece of the suit and was crowned the "Black Suit Spider-Man", and became a favourite of New York denizens as he took ample opportunity to humiliate Peter Parker.

Peter warned Harry of the consequences of the symbiote but he wouldn’t listen, and the symbiote eventually consumed him - and thus Venom arrived.

Spider-Man 2 looks to replace the theory of Harry simply taking a piece of the symbiote with him needing it to cure his Oshtoran Syndrome.

This makes him much less like his father, who is greedy and often unscrupulous, making Harry’s succumbing to the symbiote all the more tragic.

If you were wondering who else has been Venom in the comics, below is a list of all the willing and unwilling symbiote suitors.

Peter Parker

Eddie Brock

Anne Weying

Angelo Fortunato

The Scorpion

Flash Thompson

Doctor Octopus

Lee Price

Dylan Brock

Kron Stone

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.