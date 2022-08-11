Jump forward to today and we've got some good news... well, Xbox and Switch players are still missing out, but now PC-based gamers can play the Spider-Man game in all its glory!

When Insomniac Games launched its 2018 Spider-Man game as a PS4 exclusive, you could hear the disappointed groans of Marvel fans of all other platforms. It was the biggest Spidey outrage since his emo phase in Spider-Man 3.

The Spider-Man PC port is launching very soon, but is it worth forking out for? The game is four years old now, so does it actually hold up all that well? Here at RadioTimes.com, we've tried the PC game early and we're here to answer those very questions!

Long story short, you really should be playing this game if you haven't already had the pleasure. It remains one of the greatest superhero adventures in gaming history, right up there with Rocksteady's Batman-starring Arkham games, and its core story is one that packs a real emotional punch.

Of course, emotions aren't the only things getting punched here, as the combat is also brilliant. Dodging, punching and covering your enemies in sticky webbing still feels utterly great, and the various suit powers available mean that you can mix it up regularly to keep things fresh for yourself.

The game's realisation of New York City is also second to none, one of the most visually stunning cityscapes in the open-world gaming lexicon. Traversing around by web-swinging looks and feels just right, and the game's swelling orchestral score complements every movement perfectly. Side missions task you with exploring every nook and cranny of the map, and it never feels like a chore.

Except for the 2020 spinoff starring Miles Morales (that one's coming to PC this autumn), there hasn't been a superhero game anywhere near this calibre in the years since its initial launch. Upcoming rivals Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will have quite a task on their hands trying to match this.

In terms of PC-specific features, there are loads of technical treats for computer-loving gamers to enjoy here. The Spider-Man PC port is based on the remastered PS5 version, meaning that you get the best graphics possible (including the replacement face for Peter Parker, which looks a lot more realistic than the original in-game avatar).

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, it's in the graphics where you'll see the most evidence of these upgrades - from ray-traced reflections to atoms of dust floating in the air, everything in this game looks visually excellent. The city looks stunning as you swing through it, and the character models look very realistic to us.

We reviewed the game using an NVIDIA 3070 Ti graphics card, and we didn't have any complaints about the performance or the visuals. Ultra-wide monitor support is also a nice touch, but we didn't have a chance to test that (suffice it to say that the game looked great on our OLED telly and our 4K PC monitor, though).

Our recommendation? Go get it, tiger. If you've been waiting to play this game because you're not in the PlayStation ecosystem, here's your chance. Allow it to make the most of your PC set-up and you won't be disappointed. And by the time you hit those emotional wallops, they might just distract you from the visual excellence.

Spider-Man PC launches on 12th August at 4pm on Steam. There are deals running at CD Keys.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.