That's right, folks. Sony-owned developer Insomniac Games is bringing its much-loved 2018 Spider-Man game to PC, with computer-based players due to receive the remastered version of the PS4/PS5 game later this year.

The Spider-Man PC release date is now set in stone, marking the latest in a series of surprising moves from Sony, with the tech giant gradually porting its PlayStation-exclusive games to PC.

In terms of features, the Spider-Man PC version will boast PC-optimised graphics, ray-traced reflections, improved shadows, ultra-wide monitor support and customisable control options (including full mouse and keyboard support).

So, when does Spider-Man Remastered come to PC, and what else do you need to know? Read on for the release date details, plus the system requirements and pre-order deals that you won't want to miss.

Spider-Man PC release date

The Spider-Man PC release date is 12th August 2022, Sony has confirmed.

Pre-orders have already begun on the Steam and Epic Games Store launchers, both of which will host the Spider-Man Remastered PC version when it web-launches onto PC.

It's also worth checking out CD Keys, which had a hefty discount on the game last time we looked.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spider-Man PC system requirements

The minimum PC requirements for Spider-Man on PC look like this:

Basics: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

The recommended specs for Spider-Man on PC ask for a little bit more from you:

Basics: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 Ghz

Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 Ghz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Spider-Man PC pre-order deals

In terms of a pre-order bonus, people who pre-order Spider-Man on PC will receive the Spidey Suit Pack, which includes three skins for your web-slinger to wear along with some other goodies.

The suits included in the pre-order bonus are the Iron Spider Suit (from Avengers: Infinty War), the Velocity Suit and the Spider-Punk Suit. You also get the Spider-Drone Gadget and five skill points in that bundle.

The standard Spider-Man PC price appears to £54.99 — that's the cost you'll pay if you go straight to Steam or Epic and place your order today.

However, as ever, it's worth shopping around for pre-order deals before you order Spider-Man on PC. For example, at CD Keys, you can get a Spider-Man PC code for just £37.99, which is touted as a 31 per cent saving.

Spider-Man PC trailer

While you wait for the Spider-Man PC release date on 12th August, check out the PC trailer below to see what you're in for! Has thwipping around the city ever looked this good?

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.