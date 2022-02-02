The Batman spin-off game from Warner Bros Montreal appears to be taking on a Batman: Reborn vibe, one of the best comic runs focusing on Gotham so far, with a great mixture of Batman's nearest and dearest (and those who wanted him dead) making appearances.

Gotham Knights is still set to land on consoles in 2022 and we are learning more about it - but the exact date we will be able to play it remains under wraps.

Batman and Bruce Wayne are dead and gone but there is still work to be done in Gotham which leads to Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and the Red Hood to step up and make sure the great Batman legacy continues in the city.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about the game so far – including official word on whether we will still get it this year.

Gotham Knights release date

The Gotham Knights release date will take place in 2022. The game was originally intended for a 2021 release, but a delay was announced via Twitter in March.

"Gotham Knights will now launch worldwide in 2022," the image attached to the tweet declared. An exact date in 2022 is not mentioned, so it could be any time during the year.

As for the reasons behind the delay, the tweet adds: "We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players."

While it is 2022 and there is still no exact date, fans should not worry too much about another delay as it has been made clear the game, along with Hogwarts Legacy, is still set for a 2022 debut.

Is Gotham Knights a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight?

Although WB Montreal did work on Batman: Arkham Origins and several other tie-ins to Rocksteady's Arkham franchise, it has been confirmed that Gotham Knights is not a sequel to Arkham Knight. And Batman will not appear in Gotham Knights as a playable character, as far as we know.

The story of Gotham Knights exists in its own universe, entirely separate from the Arkham series of games. Despite the fact that there are similarities between the ending of Arkham Knight and the beginning of Gotham Knights (both games hinge on the idea of Batman being taken out of action), Gotham Knights is very much its own thing.

Rocksteady, the main developer of the Arkham games, is working on another new game called Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League - that game, unlike Gotham Knights, is considered part of the Arkham canon. Not confusing at all, is it?

What platforms and consoles can play Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There's no hint of a Nintendo Switch release for Gotham Knights, though, so it might be wise not to hold out hope on that front.

Although the game has not been confirmed for a release on Google Stadia, resourceful fans seem to have uncovered a clue in the Gotham Knight's website source code, which seems to suggest that there could at some point be a Stadia launch for the game. Batman himself would be proud of that detective work!

Our team of heroes. Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl and Nightwing

Which characters feature in the Gotham Knights story?

What better to tell you that than the official game synopsis: "The game is set in Gotham City, after the death of Bruce Wayne/Batman and that of Police Commissioner James Gordon, which has resulted in a rise of crime and lawlessness.

"Players assume the role of Batman's former proteges – Dick Grayson (Nightwing), Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), Tim Drake (Robin), and Jason Todd (Red Hood) – as they attempt to continue his legacy by protecting Gotham upon receiving a pre-recorded message from Batman."

"During the game, the heroes encounter several supervillains, including the Court of Owls and Mr Freeze. Supporting characters include Bruce's former butler Alfred Pennyworth and Police Captain Renee Montoya, one of the few honest cops left in the city"

Will Joker be in Gotham Knights?

We know that Batman and Commissioner Gordon are both dead at the start of Gotham Knights, but we do not know if the Joker will appear in Gotham Knights. The Clown Prince of Crime was a staple of the Arkham games (even appearing as a persistent hallucination after this death), but we're waiting to learn if he's still alive in Gotham Knights' separate continuity.

Who is in the Gotham Knights cast?

The main cast list for Gotham Knights includes Gildart Jackson as Alfred Pennyworth, Christopher Sean as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Sloane Morgan Siegel as Tim Drake/Robin, Stephen Oyoung as Jason Todd/Red Hood, America Young as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, and Michael Antonakos as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Gotham Knights gameplay footage

The seven-minute video above was shared during the DC FanDome event last August, giving fans their first proper look at Gotham Knights gameplay in action.

You can expect the gameplay to be somewhat similar to what has come before, but with some new additions, one being that Robin can now teleport thanks to some fancy Justice League technology.

The Batcycle will be the vehicle of choice as you make your way through Gotham, and look for a new style of enemy to the Batman games - these thugs and goons level up as you do, meaning you'll rarely face an easy fight.

Whilst still having the single-player experience as the main focus, you will be able to play with a friend in co-op mode as well. And better still, they can just drop in and out of your story without impacting your progression.

Can I pre-order Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights pre-orders have begun at some retailers, while other places seem to be waiting until the game's 2022 launch is a bit nearer.

At Gamebyte, prices start at £48.95 and go up to £61.95, which seems like good value. Gamebyte lists the Xbox One version of the game as the cheapest option, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are tied as the most expensive.

At GAME, prices are live now as well. If you shop via GAME, either current-gen version will set you back £59.99, while the next-gen versions are £69.99.

Is there a trailer for Gotham Knights?

Behold, a brooding and action-packed glimpse of what we can expect in 2022! Feast your eyes on the Gotham Knights reveal trailer here...

