There are plenty of options for gamers this time around, with the Batman spin-off game having a Standard Edition , a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition to choose from (the latter two also include something called the Visionary Pack).

Which version of Gotham Knights should you pre-order? With the game's release nearing by the hour, that question has never been more prominent.

So, what does all that actually mean? What do you get with the different versions of Gotham Knights, and is there a pre-order bonus that applies across the board? Keep on reading to find out!

Is there a Gotham Knights pre-order bonus?

This screenshot from the Gotham Knights website shows what you get with each version. Warner Bros

There is a pre-order bonus for every customer that pre-orders Gotham Knights, even if they just buy the cheapest Standard Edition version of the game (currently £50 from Amazon).

Every version of Gotham Knights comes with the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin as a pre-order bonus. This will provide a unique look for your in-game motorcycle, giving it a slight brown tint in several key areas.

What comes with the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition & Visionary Pack?

The Visionary Pack that comes with Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition. Warner Bros

The Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights (currently £62 at Amazon) includes the base game and the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin, as well as the the following items that are collectively known as the Visionary Pack:

Exclusive 'Knightwatch by Jim Lee' Transmog (these are basically retro outfits for each hero)

Beyond Suitstyle (futuristic outfits for each hero)

Some in-game Salvage that you can use to build gear

Some Boosted gear in the game

An exclusive emote

Three exclusive Colorways (colour schemes to alter your suits with)

What about the Gotham Knights Collector's Edition?

The Collector's Edition of Gotham Knights includes some physical goodies. Warner Bros

As well as including everything that you get with the Deluxe Edition and its Visionary Pack, the £279.99 Collector's Edition also comes with this stuff:

Gotham Knights New Guard Statue (an actual real-life model)

Promethium New Guard Transmog (outfits in the game)

Jim Lee Certificate of Authenticity

Augmented Reality Talon Key

Gotham City: City of Bridges collectible map (actual physical map)

By our reckoning, most gamers will be picking between the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition, with the Collector's Edition being reserved for the only the most hardened DC fans.

And seeing as the Deluxe Edition only adds a handful of cosmetic items, we wouldn't say it's essential. So, don't worry if you only want to splurge so far as the Standard Edition. You won't miss out on much!

