WB Games Montréal has ensured that each and every character sounds as they should in the co-op game , with Clayface sounding appropriately deep and foreboding, Harley Quinn with that famous accent of hers, and more.

Gotham Knights boasts a large cast of voice-acting talent, with a few voices that you might just recognise from other games, films and TV shows.

The Gotham Knights developers haven't brought back any of the Arkham actors, though, so don't expect to hear Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill this time out. This makes sense, considering that the game takes place is a new continuity.

If you’re looking to learn the complete Gotham Knights cast, read on to find out which actors are portraying which characters, including Batman. Discover below, too, what roles the actors have played before and why you might recognise their voices.

Full cast list of Gotham Knights voice actors

The full Gotham Knights cast list is as follows:

America Young plays Barbara Gordon/Batgirl

Brian Keane plays Clayface

Christopher Sean plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing

Di Quon plays Tech Thug and additional voices

Donald Chang plays Victor Fries/Mr Freeze

Elias Toufexis plays The Penguin

Gabriel Pages plays Court of Owls Talon

Gildart Jackson plays Alfred Pennyworth

Kari Wahlgren plays Harley Quinn

Kate Miller plays Gotham City Police Officer, Tech Thug, and additional voices

Krizia Bajos plays Renee Montoya

Lucie Pohl plays Tech Thug

Michael Antonakos plays Bruce Wayne/Batman

Mylène Dinh-Robic plays Talia Al Ghul

Rohana Kenin plays Court of Owls, Gotham Resident, and additional voices

Sloane Morgan Siegel plays Tim Drake/Robin

Stephen Oyoung plays Jason Todd/Red Hood

Why you recognise the Gotham Knights cast

Michael Antonakos (Batman) and Kari Wahlgren (Harley Quinn), two of the most recognisable voices in Gotham Knights. Credit: Andrew Gerard Photography / Deidhra Fahey

The Gotham Knights cast includes plenty of talent that you will probably recognise from other games, as well as films and TV shows.

Batman, for example, is voiced by Michael Antonakos. While he isn’t a household name, you’ll recognise his voice from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in which he plays Alexios, and from Far Cry 6 where he voices Dr Yanny Dabalos. You might also recognise him from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in which he plays Vlad for two episodes.

Kari Wahlgren, who voices Harley Quinn here, has also provided her voice-acting talents to Star Trek: Lower Decks (Anabaj, Ensign Kearns, Sylvia Ront, Key’lor and more), Rick and Morty (Jessica, Rick’s Computer and more), Solar Opposites, and many other titles including Mortal Kombat 11 (in which she voices both Kitana and Mileena). Kari Wahlgren has a staggering 576 acting credits on IMDb, so you’re bound to have heard her voice somewhere.

From left to right: Christopher Sean (Nightwing), America Young (Batgirl), Stephen Oyoung (Red Hood) and Sloane Morgan Siegel (Robin). Credit: Frazer Harrison / Benjo Arwas Raen Getty /

In terms of the eponymous Gotham Knights, you might recognise Christopher Sean (Nightwing/Dick Grayson) from his work in Netflix's You (where he played Brandon over multiple episodes), or his voice work that spans the likes of Horizon Forbidden West (he voiced Arokkeh) and Star Wars: Resistance (he voiced Kazuda Xiono).

America Young, who plays Barbara Gordon/Batgirl here, has voiced Barbie in several different Barbie movies, so you might have heard her voice from there. A bit of a different vibe, though!

Jason Todd/Red Hood actor Stephen Oyoung you may recognise from PlayStation’s Spider-Man, in which he played Martin Li/Mister Negative - a highly memorable character and a well-regarded performance among superhero game fans.

The current Robin, Tim Drake, is voiced by Sloane Morgan Siegel, who played Jessie Wudders in two episodes of The Goldbergs. He's also been in the TV shows Dwight in Shining Armor and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street (he played the title character in both).

Alfred actor Gildart Jackson, meanwhile, you may recognise from his voice work in the Castlevania Netflix TV series, in which he played Flyseyes.

Elias Toufexis, who voices The Penguin in Gotham Knights, is known for his role as Adam Jensen in both Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. You may have also seen him in Star Trek: Discovery in which he acts as L’ak and Cold in two separate episodes.

Donald Chang, who plays Mr Freeze here, recently provided the English voice-over of Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game, so if you were caught up in that series just like everybody else, you’ve probably heard his voice before.

