As a story-focused game with a large open space to explore, Gotham Knights won’t be a short play. It’s worth noting, too, that with four playable characters there are bound to be small differences in cutscenes and such.

With the Gotham Knights , it’s worth knowing how many hours it takes to complete the game before diving in. It’s always a good idea to find out how long a game should take to complete before starting it up so you know what to prioritise and when.

Read on below to discover how many hours it takes to beat Gotham Knights and whether it’s worth replaying the game upon completion or not.

How many hours does it take to beat Gotham Knights?

We would predict that it will take most gamers around 20 hours to finish Gotham Knights and see those credits roll.

Although the central campaign is a little shorter than that, the side stories in the 'case files' menu will add a few extra hours to your play time, and we'd wager that most players will want to finish these mission chains (or you won't see the end of the Harley Quinn story, for example).

One other reason for this length is that Gotham City in Gotham Knights is huge. In an interview with Game Informer, the executive producer of WB Games Montréal, Fleur Marty explains that “it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games.” They add that “it has a lot of layers”.

What about completionists, though? Due to the overall size of the city to explore, we think at least that it should take a few dozen hours to 100 per cent complete the game and get all the collectables (think 40 hours plus).

Is it worth replaying Gotham Knights?

If you want to see absolutely everything it is worth replaying Gotham Knights. As there are four playable characters in Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing there are four different perspectives to see in each cutscene.

Thanks to mp1st, in an interview with PLAY magazine (issue #19), it’s known that “each character has their own version” of scenes throughout the story. The game’s cinematic director Wilson Mui adds “if you were to look and play Batgirl, you’re gonna get Batgirl’s version, but if you play Robin, you’re gonna get Robin’s version of that same scene.”

Just how different each scene plays out will vary on the character. Mui explains that “we’re gonna have a very similar scene that overall falls in the flow for each character.” Thanks to the different experiences of the four playable heroes, they will have different interactions and reactions with the game’s villains and events. Expect “little subtle differences” between all four.

If “little subtle differences” in cutscenes for each character are enough, then, by all means, replay Gotham Knights. It’s worth noting, too, that each playable character comes with its own skill tree and abilities. It could be worth replaying the game to try out every skill if you really want to.

The multiplayer elements add another reason to keep playing after the credits, and the upcoming Heroic Assault mode will expand that offering even further. This game could stick around for a while, then.

