While the console versions of the game are capped at 30fps, the PC version of the game is capable of more, with 60fps available if your rig is powerful enough. If you know what’s under your hood (be it red or not), it’s time to discover what specs you’ll need in order to play Gotham Knights on your PC.

The Gotham Knights PC requirements have been confirmed, with WB Games Montréal detailing how powerful your computer needs to be in order to run the game in either minimum or recommended specs. As long as your PC matches the minimum requirements, though, you’re golden.

Read on to find out what the Gotham Knights minimum requirements are on PC at 1080p and 60fps, as well as the recommended specs needed to play the game at higher resolutions and potentially increased frame rates.

Minimum requirements for Gotham Knights on PC

The minimum system requirements for Gotham Knights on PC should let you play the game at 1080p in 60fps. It’s worth noting, though, that the minimum specs are only good enough for that particular benchmark with the lowest graphics settings. Turn those graphics settings up and you’ll lose some performance.

The official minimum requirements for Gotham Knights on PC are as follows:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti /AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti /AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 45GB available space

If your PC meets the specifications above, you should be able to play Gotham Knights on PC at 1080p and 60fps as long as you set the game to its lowest graphics settings. If you are hoping to get the game looking nicer, you can turn up various graphics settings but you will take a hit to fps. It’s always fun tinkering with graphics settings in PC games, and as long as your PC matches the minimum specs above, it should run Gotham Knights.

Recommended specs for Gotham Knights on PC

The recommended specs for Gotham Knights on PC should allow you to play the game at 1080p, 60fps at least, with high graphics settings so this rendition of Gotham can truly shine.

According to the game's Steam page, the recommended specs for Gotham Knights on PC will be:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz)

Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz) RAM: 16G

16G GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 45 GB available space

