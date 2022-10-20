With 49 gameplay and story achievements to unlock, you’ll have plenty to be getting on with if you’re looking for that elusive Platinum trophy or 100 per cent completion of the co-op game .

With the Gotham Knights release date approaching faster than Batman chasing you down in his Batmobile, its full list of achievements/trophies has been revealed. There are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn in the game, with some proving more difficult than others to unlock.

If you’re looking to unlock each and every Gotham Knight achievement/trophy read on to discover what they all are and how to unlock them. Time to earn that Platinum trophy in Gotham Knights.

Full list of Gotham Knights achievements/trophies

There are 49 achievements/trophies to unlock in Gotham Knights. These range from simple complete story missions unlocks to the more obscure and difficult including finding scores of hidden audio recordings.

*Spoilers follow* for Gotham Knights. You have been warned.

Bronze Gotham Knights trophies/achievements

Loose ends: Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE

Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE Whispered words: Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE

Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE Lock and key: Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS

Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS Bad apples in every orchard: Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE

Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE From inside Gotham’s walls: Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS

Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS Voiceless: Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE

Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE Seeking asylum: Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS

Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS Gotham Knight: Complete Case File 08: THE HEAD OF THE DEMON

Complete Case File 08: THE HEAD OF THE DEMON A worthy successor: Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any character

Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any character Bat out of hell: Complete every Batcycle time trial

Complete every Batcycle time trial Batarang collector: Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City

Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City Bulldozed: Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers

Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers Claiming the mural high ground: Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project

Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project Cooldown: Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars

Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars Drone you out: Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters

Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters Family meeting: Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers

Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers First step into the Knight: Unlock an Ability for the first time

Unlock an Ability for the first time Fusion Expert: Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion

Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion Get ReQ’d: Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets

Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets Gotham City confidential: Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings

Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings Har, har, har, very funny: Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary

Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary History major: Locate all Gotham City landmarks

Locate all Gotham City landmarks In your element: Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times

Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times Knighthood: Reach Knighthood with any character

Reach Knighthood with any character Out of their league: Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers

Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers Practice makes perfect: Complete all 16 Training Area exercises

Complete all 16 Training Area exercises Protector of Gotham: Complete 50 challenges

Complete 50 challenges Quartzer life crisis: Investigate the disruption of Quartz Labs

Investigate the disruption of Quartz Labs Read owl about it: Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae

Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae Shock til they drop: Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers

Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers Solid alibi: Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity

Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity Something in the clay: Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City

Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City Talonted: Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons

Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons The Batman Family: Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood

Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood The Man-Bat family: Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City

Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City The show mud go on: Crash a film set and anger the director

Crash a film set and anger the director To the victor go the spoils: Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs

Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs Unstoppable force: Unlock all four Momentum bars as any character

Unlock all four Momentum bars as any character Working hard or Harley working?: Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater

Silver Gotham Knights trophies/achievements

A momentum occasion: Unlock all Momentum Abilities as one character

Unlock all Momentum Abilities as one character Dressed to impress: Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment

Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment End of an era: Complete all Villain Case Files

Complete all Villain Case Files Not on my watch: Successfully stop all premeditated crimes in a single night

Successfully stop all premeditated crimes in a single night Rock and a hard place: Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir Snow problem: Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center

Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center Universal health scare: Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Gold Gotham Knights trophies/achievements

Expert crime fighter: Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City He’d be so proud of you: Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

Platinum Gotham Knights trophy/achievement

Heir to the Cowl: Earn every trophy/achievement in the game

That’s the complete list of Gotham Knights achievements/trophies. Now get out there and unlock the lot of them.

