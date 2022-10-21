Your AR gadget doesn't work in this mysterious domain, where spikes can come in from the walls and flame-throwers can attack you from above (talk about a bad day at the office). And that's not to mention the spinning spikes that feel like something from a Saw movie.

Most of the puzzles in Gotham Knights are fairly easy to solve (just keep tapping the AR until you find the relevant clue), but one portion of the game really stumped us: it's when you're captured by the baddies, and you find yourself stumbling around with Escape the Labyrinth as your only objective.

Your hero will immediately die if any of these perils touch you, even slightly, so we figured that you might fancy using a guide so we don't get stuck here for as long as we did. We've made a video version (embedded above for your viewing pleasure), or you can read on for the written edition of this particular Gotham Knights puzzle solution. We'll get you out of the Labyrinth in no time.

How to escape Labyrinth in Gotham Knights

A lot of this is easier to explain in video form, so please do take a look here if you can. We've embedded the video again just for ease of access:

If you really do prefer the written form of guide, don't fret. We've got you covered on that front too. Read on and we'll try out best to explain it in a clear way. To escape the Labyrinth in the Gotham Knights, this is what you need to do.

First off, as you explore the Labyrinth, always keep your eyes on the walls. You should be able to see the areas where spikes can emerge fairly easily, so make sure you crouch under them whenever you seem them. They can't get you when you're crouched, so that's a fairly easy bit.

When you reach the room with flame-throwers on the ceiling, crouch as you walk around and make sure you don't stand directly underneath the flame-throwers. We got through this room in one attempt (unlike the other elements of this section), so hopefully the same will happen for you.

When you reach a dead end (Batgirl always seems to say 'Damn!' at this point), simply turn around and walk back the way you came. You'll find that the layout of the Labyrinth has changed, allowing you to access the next area, which is where things get tricky.

When you reach the room with the spinning spikes on big towers, you need to wait for the gap between the two right-most spike towers. When you see the gap, you need to sprint and then slide across the floor until you hit the wall on the opposite side.

Important note: don't try to slide straight to the exit on the right! Aim for the wall specifically. When you hit the wall, wait a second. Turn slightly so you can watch the spinning spike that is blocking the right-side door. Wait for a gap to appear, and quickly crouch-sneak through the door.

Once you've got past the spikes, things start to get a bit easier (thankfully enough). You'll reach a series of rooms that seem to be set up just to emotionally torment our heroes (in Batgirl's case, she sees a recreation of her dad's office, complete with not-very-friendly voice notes). Whenever you reach one of these rooms, simply leave in any direction and just keep going.

Eventually, you'll reach rooms with goons in them, as your hero gradually returns to reality. As ever, all you need to do in these rooms is beat the goons in a fight - when you've cleared the room, a door usually opens or a cut-scene will take you to the next bit. Remember that you need to use heavy ranged attacks on Talons, and heavy melee attacks on bigger foes with shields.

At one point, you'll reach a room with a big golden owl/orb thing in the middle of the room. To get out of this room, you need to stand on each of the pressure pads in succession. There are two round pressure pads on the floor, and there are two more on the gargoyles. If you go from one of the gargoyles, to a pad on the floor, to the other pad on the floor, then up to the other gargoyle, waiting each time for the orb to spin towards you, you should trigger the door to open.

Soon enough, you'll go behind-the-scenes and witness the complex machinery that powers the creepy labyrinth. This bit is quite self-explanatory, but eventually you will need to throw your Batarangs at two pressure points on a big gas tank in order to explode a path forward into existence.

After a few more rounds of goons and finding clues (luckily your AR should be working again by now), you'll have a confrontation with a few mini-bosses in a room with loads of talons in tanks. Between battles, use AR to find the machines that you need to interact with to shut off the talon tanks. This will start the process of blowing up the lab, which happens in a cut-scene.

With all that done, finally, you should be able to escape the Labyrinth in Gotham Knights and get yourself back to the open world area. Phew. We won't be rushing to play that segment again!

