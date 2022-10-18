If running and gliding through the streets of Gotham with a buddy sounds good, you’ll want to learn how multiplayer and co-op in Gotham Knights works.

The Gotham Knights multiplayer aspect is one of the game’s biggest selling points, so ahead of playing the hotly-anticipated return to Gotham, it’s good to know how exactly it all works.

The new game from WB Games Montréal allows you to play through its story either alone or with a friend. A separate multiplayer mode exists in the game, too, allowing for four players at once.

Read on to find out how multiplayer in Gotham Knights works, what modes are available, if there is crossplay, and if there is local split-screen multiplayer or not. It’s dangerous to go out into Gotham alone.

How does multiplayer work in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights features two-player story mode co-op and a separate four-player multiplayer mode. Despite having four playable characters, just two players can team up to play through the game’s story mode together.

The story mode co-op in Gotham Knights is a seamless drop-in, drop-out experience. This means you can drop out of one friend’s story mode and into another’s whenever you like, no matter how far along any player is in the game. You can mix and match the four playable characters, too - and you won’t be locked into that character, with the ability to change who you’re playing as at home base inside the Belfry clocktower.

Four players can take part in the game’s upcoming Heroic Assault multiplayer mode. This standalone mode is scheduled to launch on the 29th November 2022. The combat-focused co-op multiplayer mode sees players fighting through different floors and will be added to the game via a free update for all players.

Does Gotham Knights have crossplay?

There is no crossplay in Gotham Knights. This means that all online multiplayer and co-op players will need to be playing on the same platform to take part. You can’t play co-op with one player on the Xbox Series X/S and one on the PS5, for example. Both players will need to be on the same console in order to play any of the game’s multiplayer modes.

According to the official Gotham Knights FAQs, too, "crossplay support is not planned at this time". This means that it’s unlikely we’ll ever see crossplay support added to the game.

Does Gotham Knights have local split-screen multiplayer?

There is no local split-screen multiplayer in Gotham Knights. Both the story mode co-op and Heroic Assault multiplayer mode are online only. Sadly, you won’t be able to share a screen to take down the baddies in Gotham.

Now that you know everything there is to know about multiplayer in Gotham Knights, it might be worth a pre-order if it all sounds good to you. It’s time to clean those Gotham streets.

