God of War PC release date: Kratos comes to computers in 2022
Sony Santa Monica's 2018 God of War game launches on PC soon-ish.
Published:
Boy, here’s some good news. Atreus and Kratos are coming to computers. Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 masterpiece, God of War, has just revealed its PC release date. And in the grand scheme of things, there isn’t long to wait for this former PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PC.
While we wait for God of War: Ragnarok to arrive, a PC release for God of War 2018 is very welcome indeed. Some people will have missed out first time around, and this new platform will help some of them get involved at long last.
But when exactly is the God of War PC release date, and what else to do we know about this port? Keep on reading for the full lowdown with all of the details that matter.
God of War PC release date
The God of War PC release date is on 14th January 2022, Sony has confirmed with an official blog post.
Sony promises that the PC port will have a “wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup”. You’ll also be able to play in 4K and with uncapped frame rates, if your system can handle that.
God of War PC price and pre-order details
The port will be available on Steam and the Epic Game Store, both of which are accepting pre-orders now. Whichever platform you choose, the price appears to be £39.99. On either platform, you can choose to play with a PS4 controller, PS5 controller or a mouse and keyboard.
God of War PC extra content
As an extra little perk for the PC crowd, Sony is giving everyone that buys God of War on PC the following digital content as an added bonus:
- Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus
- Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin
- Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin
- Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin
- Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin
God of War PC trailer
While we wait for the God of War PC release date to roll around in January 2022, take a look at the announcement trailer below to get yourself excited for this new way to play one of the best games in recent years:
