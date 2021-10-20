God of War PC release date: Kratos comes to computers in 2022

Boy, here’s some good news. Atreus and Kratos are coming to computers. Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 masterpiece, God of War, has just revealed its PC release date. And in the grand scheme of things, there isn’t long to wait for this former PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PC.

Advertisement

While we wait for God of War: Ragnarok to arrive, a PC release for God of War 2018 is very welcome indeed. Some people will have missed out first time around, and this new platform will help some of them get involved at long last.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

But when exactly is the God of War PC release date, and what else to do we know about this port? Keep on reading for the full lowdown with all of the details that matter.

God of War PC release date

The God of War PC release date is on 14th January 2022, Sony has confirmed with an official blog post.

Sony promises that the PC port will have a “wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup”. You’ll also be able to play in 4K and with uncapped frame rates, if your system can handle that.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

God of War PC price and pre-order details

The port will be available on Steam and the Epic Game Store, both of which are accepting pre-orders now. Whichever platform you choose, the price appears to be £39.99. On either platform, you can choose to play with a PS4 controller, PS5 controller or a mouse and keyboard.

God of War PC extra content

As an extra little perk for the PC crowd, Sony is giving everyone that buys God of War on PC the following digital content as an added bonus:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

God of War PC trailer

While we wait for the God of War PC release date to roll around in January 2022, take a look at the announcement trailer below to get yourself excited for this new way to play one of the best games in recent years:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.