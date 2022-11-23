When will God of War Ragnarök get New Game Plus? Our best estimate
Ready to relive Ragnarök all over again?
God of War Ragnarök was released to critical acclaim in November 2022, but it didn't take long before fans were clamouring for a New Game Plus mode.
New Game Plus allows you to replay a game with the gear, experience and stats you obtained in the first playthrough and has become a popular post-launch feature in Sony first-party games in particular recently.
The 2018 God of War received the mode in a beefy update shortly after release, so it seems likely that Ragnarök will get the same treatment - the only question is when...
Read on for our (educated) guess on when God of War Ragnarök could receive a New Game Plus mode, and you can also check out our prediction for God of War Ragnarök's PC release.
Does God of War Ragnarok have New Game Plus?
As things stand, no - God of War Ragnarök does not have New Game Plus.
This means that the only way to replay God of War is to start again from scratch without carrying over your progression, gear and upgrades.
However, this is not a cause for concern, as the era of DLC updates and patches means it is rather common for the New Game Plus mode to be added later on to increase replay-ability and bring players back to the game.
Now developers Santa Monica Studios have not actually confirmed a New Game Plus mode yet - but considering most of Sony's high-profile narrative-driven games, such as Horizon Forbidden West, have received the mode, not to mention the 2018 God of War, we'd say New Game Plus is almost guaranteed.
When could God of War Ragnarok get New Game Plus? Our best estimate
God of War 2018 received New Game Plus in August 2018, four months after the game was released in April.
Going by a similar timeframe, we can expect God of War Ragnarök to get New Game Plus in spring 2023, possibly around March.
We assume that Ragnarök will have similar New Game Plus content to its predecessor, with new armour sets, increased loot rarity levels and a higher power level cap for Kratos. New crafting resources, loot options and general enemy behaviour improvements are also likely.
Check back, however, as we'll update this page as soon as we get any official news on New Game Plus for God of War Ragnarök!
