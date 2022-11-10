Before diving into any game, it’s always a good idea to have a rough estimate of how long it will take you to complete it. Knowing how long to set aside for a game can be a deal breaker if time is at a premium, or it can help you understand that there is enough meat on a game’s bones to make it worth playing.

At long last God of War Ragnarök is out now and many of you are wondering how many hours it takes to beat the game. It’s a perfectly reasonable question but the answer will vary depending on how you play through the game.

The 2018 God of War reboot wasn’t a small game, and Ragnarök is even bigger. Some might argue that it’s much bigger than the previous entry. That’s for us to know and for you to find out, though, which brings us to our point.

Read on to discover what the God of War Ragnarök play time is and find out how many hours it should take to complete. Warning: It may take a while to finish this one.

How many hours is God of War Ragnarök?

It should take you over 20 hours to finish the story in God of War Ragnarök. That’s the time it should take you if you focus on and steamroll your way through the story, ignoring side quests and not pausing to take in the sights, sounds, and smells of Kratos’ latest adventure.

According to How Long To Beat, focussing on just the story takes players an average of 21.5 hours to complete. As stated above, this is if you focus solely on the story and don’t take your time to absorb everything.

If you are one to take your time, however, and complete a few side quests on the way toward finishing the story, it should take you around 25.5 hours to beat Ragnarök. Those looking to 100 per cent complete the game and earn its Platinum trophy, meanwhile, are looking at a staggering 53.5 hours to do it all.

The above times are based on player averages filled in on How Long To Beat. You may find that the time it takes you to complete the game varies wildly from someone else’s play-through. It’s not one to complete in a weekend, at least.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have crafted quite a hefty action game. It’s comparative in length to the 2018 God of War, but it is certainly bigger, taking on average at least an hour or two more to complete than the previous game. God of War Ragnarök is the longest game in the series to date and a bit of a beast.

