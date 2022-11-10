Just how old is Kratos? All that exploring, running around and parenting won’t be so great on old bones, so here’s hoping he’s still young enough to cope with it all.

There are many mysteries surrounding Kratos in God of War Ragnarök , and one such mystery is his age.

Our protagonist has been through an awful lot in his life as a demigod, not least looking after his son Atreus in recent years. As a demigod, time and aging do not have the same effect on Kratos, who looks only a little older in the reboot game and its sequel.

This is good, because an awful lot of time could well have passed between God of War III (2010) and God of War (2018). By an awful lot of time, we mean over hundreds of years.

So, how old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarök? Read on to find out how old we think Kratos is in Sony and Santa Monica Studio’s latest Norse adventure.

How old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarök?

In God of War Ragnarök, it’s likely that Kratos is around 1,055 years old. He’s something of an old man, but as a demigod, he is still more than young enough to hold his own and then some in battle.

Unfortunately, this is based on maths and educated guesses. Kratos’s age is never told in the games. Thanks to a highly detailed Reddit thread on his age, though, we think Kratos is aged somewhere between 1,047 and 1,055 years old in Ragnarök.

Redditor interfederational gathered: “The real-life historic event that provides the basis for Fimbulwinter (which happens at the end of the 2018 game) started in 535 AD". Ragnarök is set three years after those events.

The ending of God of War III is based on the historic destruction of Sparta, which happened thanks to a terrible earthquake. The redditor explains that “happened in the year 464 BC. This means that roughly 999 years has passed between the end of GOW3 and the end of GOW4.”

This means that if the game is based on real-world events to any extent (the volcanic winter of 536 AD and Sparta earthquake of 464 BC), plus the three years between God of War and God of War Ragnarök, there are 1,002 years, roughly, between God of War 3 and 4.

Now, we don’t know how old Kratos is supposed to be at the end of God of War III, but he should have been between 35-40-years old based on what the same Redditor explains: “Spartan men were encouraged to marry once they turned 20, but could not live with their families until they left the active military at age 30 (if they had no wife by the age of 30, they were required to get married by law). Kratos is obviously active military when he calls on Ares, and he has a young daughter.”

They add, too, that “10 years of service makes Kratos around 38 when he becomes the God of War.” This would, therefore make him around 50 years old by the end of God of War III, when he had been God of War for 12 years.

There you have it. Kratos is likely around 1,055 years old and still kicking all sorts of arse. What’s your excuse?

