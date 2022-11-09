While most of the trophies are linked to story events throughout the game, some will be hidden behind side-quests and collecting complete sets of different items. One Silver trophy, for example, tasks you with completing all of the crater hunts. Unlocking every trophy will take some time.

At long last God of War Ragnarök is upon us. If you’re looking to 100 per cent complete the game, you’ll need to know what its trophies are and how to unlock them, including the Platinum. Fortunately, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

If you want to know how to unlock the God of War Ragnarök Platinum trophy, look no further. Read on below for the full details on each and every trophy in the game.

Full list of trophies in God of War Ragnarök

There are a total of 36 trophies in God of War Ragnarök, with one Platinum, four Gold, 15 Silver, and 16 Bronze to unlock. Getting all of them won’t be easy but is definitely possible thanks to a mixture of simple and more complicated unlocks. It’s worth noting that with trophies comes potential story and gameplay spoilers. You have been warned.

The full list of trophies in God of War Ragnarök is as follows:

A Grizzly Encounter - Bronze (battle the bear)

- Bronze (battle the bear) Backyard Brawl - Bronze (battle the Mysterious Valkyrie)

- Bronze (battle the Mysterious Valkyrie) Besties - Silver (pet Speki and Svanna)

- Silver (pet Speki and Svanna) Better Together - Bronze (battle Hrist and Mist)

- Bronze (battle Hrist and Mist) Blood Debt - Bronze (battle the God of Thunder)

- Bronze (battle the God of Thunder) Collector - Silver (obtain all relics and sword hilts)

- Silver (obtain all relics and sword hilts) Comeuppance - Bronze (battle Heimdall)

- Bronze (battle Heimdall) Dragon Slayer - Silver (craft the dragon scaled armour set)

- Silver (craft the dragon scaled armour set) Full Belly - Silver (obtain all of the apples of Iðunn and horns of blood mead)

- Silver (obtain all of the apples of Iðunn and horns of blood mead) Full Gufa - Silver (free the Hafgufas)

- Silver (free the Hafgufas) Funeral for a Friend - Silver (attend the funeral)

- Silver (attend the funeral) Grave Mistake - Gold (battle King Hrólf)

- Gold (battle King Hrólf) How it Started - Bronze (equip an enchantment)

- Bronze (equip an enchantment) How it’s Going - Silver (fully repair the amulet of Yggdrasil)

- Silver (fully repair the amulet of Yggdrasil) Invasive Species - Silver (complete all of the crater hunts)

- Silver (complete all of the crater hunts) It Was a Good Day - Silver (retrieve Mardöll)

- Silver (retrieve Mardöll) Knock off the Rust - Bronze (purchase a skill)

- Bronze (purchase a skill) Making Amends - Silver (free the Lyngbakr)

- Silver (free the Lyngbakr) New Friends - Bronze (fetch Lúnda’s orb)

- Bronze (fetch Lúnda’s orb) Off the Leash - Bronze (battle Garm)

- Bronze (battle Garm) Phalanx - Silver (obtain all shields)

- Silver (obtain all shields) Pure of Hart - Silver (return the stags of the four seasons)

- Silver (return the stags of the four seasons) Ragnarök - Gold (battle the All-Father)

- Gold (battle the All-Father) Ready for Commitment - Gold (fully upgrade one armour set)

- Gold (fully upgrade one armour set) Rebel Leader - Bronze (return the hammer of the rebellion)

- Bronze (return the hammer of the rebellion) Rightful Place - Silver (return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

- Silver (return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr Root of the Problem - Bronze (battle Níðhögg)

- Bronze (battle Níðhögg) Spartan Ways - Silver (remember the Spartan teachings)

- Silver (remember the Spartan teachings) Spit Shine - Bronze (upgrade one piece of armour)

- Bronze (upgrade one piece of armour) The Bear and the Wolf - Platinum (collect all trophies)

- Platinum (collect all trophies) The Cauldron - Bronze (destroy Grýla’s cauldron)

- Bronze (destroy Grýla’s cauldron) The Curator - Bronze (collect all of the artifacts)

- Bronze (collect all of the artifacts) The Florist - Bronze (collect one flower from each of the nine realms)

- Bronze (collect one flower from each of the nine realms) The Librarian - Bronze (collect all of the books)

- Bronze (collect all of the books) The True Queen - Gold (battle Gná)

- Gold (battle Gná) Trials by Fire - Silver (compete the trials of Muspelheim)

As you can see above, to earn the God of War Ragnarök Platinum trophy, you need to collect all other trophies in the game. As none of the trophies seem to require multiple playthroughs of the game, you should be able to unlock the Platinum first try. Remember to keep your eyes peeled for all the books and complete all the side quests and you should do it. We believe in you.

