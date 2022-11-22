However, in a game full of show stopping sequences and spectacular boss fights, it's easy to think that you've just played the end of God of War Ragnarok only for yet another chapter to begin.

Most players are now several realms deep in God of War Ragnarok , which against all odds is receiving just as much praise as the 2018 reboot.

It's an epic game in terms of scale, story and play time - so here's exactly how many chapters of hacking and slashing there are in God of War Ragnarok.

How many chapters are in God of War Ragnarok’s main quest?

There are technically 18 chapters in The Path, the main storyline of the game that follows Kratos and Atreus on their quest for answers as Ragnarok looms. The Path will see you visit all nine realms this time around, meeting new and returning Norse gods, unlocking new abilities and fighting challenging bosses.

However, you'll see the credits roll after only 17 chapters. This is because the final chapter, Beyond Ragnarok, acts as more of an epilogue and allows completionists to return to previous areas and complete any remaining Favours.

God of War Ragnarok chapter list

The 18 chapters in God of War Ragnarok all vary in length, and cannot be skipped - you'll have to go the long way around to reach the apocalypse. There's no chapter selection either, but the epilogue provides plenty of time for backtracking for those all-important collectables to unlock the God of War Ragnarok trophies.

Some chapter names hint at story beats, so anyone wanting to go in completely blind should look away now - but here are all the chapters in God of War Ragnarok:

Surviving Fimbulwinter The Quest for Tyr Old Friends Groa’s Secret The Lost Sanctuary The Reckoning The Runaway Into the Fire The Word of Fate Forging Destiny Unleashing Hel Reunion Creatures of Prophecy Unlocking the Mask Hunting for Solace The Summoning The Realms at War Beyond Ragnarok

