With a long list of memorable characters including Kratos, Faye, Atreus, and more, all with high-end performances, it’s worth knowing which voice actors make up the cast of the PS4 and PS5 sequel. And you may have already recognised Daredevil alum Deborah Ann Woll!

After months of waiting and anticipation, fans of the series are finally playing God of War Ragnarök and wondering what its full cast list is and where you might recognise the voice actors from. This is a big game with an ensemble cast that’s as impressive as the gameplay and graphics.

If you’re looking to learn what the God of War Ragnarök cast is, you’re in the right place. Keep on reading to discover who plays each of the major characters and where you might recognise them from.

Full cast list of God of War Ragnarök voice actors

With a strong cast of memorable characters, each as stupendously performed as the last, it’s worth knowing who played the likes of Kratos, Faye, Thor, Atreus, and more. Christopher Judge reprising his role as the gravelly Kratos should be common knowledge, but new characters such as Thor and Freya won’t be.

The full God of War Ragnarök cast list is as follows:

AJ LoCascio - plays Skjolder/Atreus Previs

- plays Skjolder/Atreus Previs Adam J Harrington - plays Sindri

- plays Sindri Alastair Duncan - plays Mimir

- plays Mimir Ben Prendergast - plays Týr

- plays Týr Chris Browning - plays Surtr

- plays Surtr Christopher Judge - plays Kratos

- plays Kratos Daniel Kountz - plays Byggvir

- plays Byggvir Danielle Bisutti - plays Freya

- plays Freya Deborah Ann Woll - plays Faye/Laufey

- plays Faye/Laufey Emily Rose - plays Sif

- plays Sif Erica Lindbeck - plays Hrist

- plays Hrist James Mathis III - plays Hildisvíni

- plays Hildisvíni Janina Gavankar - plays Sinmara

- plays Sinmara Kate Miller - plays Urð (Norn Past)

- plays Urð (Norn Past) Laya DeLeon Hayes - plays Angrboda

- plays Angrboda Mara Junot - plays Mist

- plays Mist Morla Gorrondona - plays Beyla/Raider Scout/Freya Previs

- plays Beyla/Raider Scout/Freya Previs Richard Schiff - plays Odin

- plays Odin Robert Craighead - plays Brok

- plays Brok Ryan Hurts - plays Thor

- plays Thor Scott Porter - plays Heimdall

- plays Heimdall Shelby Young - plays Skuld (Norn Future)

- plays Skuld (Norn Future) SungWon Cho - plays Ratatoskr

- plays Ratatoskr Sunny Suljic - plays Atreus

- plays Atreus Troy Baker - plays Bitter Squirrel

- plays Bitter Squirrel Usman Ally - plays Durlin

Where do you know the God of War Ragnarök cast from?

With such a big cast and high production values, you’re sure to recognise a few voice actors in God of War Ragnarök. This includes who plays Faye in God of War Ragnarök: Deborah Ann Woll. You’ll recognise her from the Daredevil TV series, The Punisher TV series, and mini series The Defenders in which she played Karen Page. She also played Jessica Hamby in True Blood and spin-off True Blood: Jessica’s Blog.

You will recognise Christopher Judge from his work in the God of War series as protagonist Kratos, of course, but also from Stargate SG-1 in which he played Teal’c for 213 episodes.

Richard Schiff, who plays Odin in the game, you may know from 145 episodes as Toby Ziegler in The West Wing. With over 150 acting credits to his name on top of The West Wing, you’re bound to have seen him in something else, too. Ballers, perhaps, where he portrayed Brett Anderson for 26 episodes, and The Good Doctor, in which he plays Dr Aaron Glassman.

Sunny Suljic, who plays Atreus, you may recognise from The House With a Clock in Its Walls (Tarby Corrigan) and Mid90s (Stevie).

Danielle Bisutti, who plays Freya in Ragnarök, has appeared in many TV series over the years, perhaps none more so memorable than when she played Amanda Cantwell/Lisa Marie Cantwell in True Jackson, VP, and as Hexela in Dwight in Shining Armor.

Ryan Hurst, meanwhile, who plays Thor in Ragnarök, is known for playing Beta in The Walking Dead, Chick Hogan in Bates Motel, Li’l Foster Farrell in Outsiders, and perhaps most famously, Harry ‘Opie’ Winston in Sons of Anarchy for 54 episodes.

Janina Gavankar you may recognise from playing Tanta Sila in upcoming Forspoken, and as Alison Namazi in The Morning Show.

Troy Baker has been in pretty much every major video game you can think of, including The Last of Us (Joel) and BioShock Infinite (Booker DeWitt).

You may recognise Emily Rose from her role as Elena Fisher in the Uncharted series and as Audrey Parker from Haven.

Finally, Alastair Duncan you might recognise as the voice of Celebrimbor from Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War.

God of War Ragnarök has an impressive cast list, that’s for sure.

