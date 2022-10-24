Of course, if you've tried to play all the God of War games in order , you will have already noticed that the series spans several generations of Sony's PlayStation hardware, starting on the PS2 in 2005 and most recently gracing the PS4 in 2018. You'd also need a PSP and PS3 if you really wanted to play all the main games.

Is God of War Ragnarök on PS4? With new games starting to skip the older consoles altogether (see Gotham Knights for a recent example), that question may well be occupying the minds of God of War fans at the moment, especially with the Ragnarök's release date getting closer by the day.

What about God of War Ragnarök, though? Will it be on PS4 or not? Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything you need to know on that front.

Is God of War Ragnarök on PS4?

Yes, God of War Ragnarök will be on PS4. Players who haven't yet managed to overcome the PS5 stock issues will be very glad to hear that.

You can pre-order God of War Ragnarök on PS4 from retailers such as GAME and Amazon, or you could just order it directly on the console's built-in store.

How does God of War Ragnarök run on PS4?

If you've played a big new game on your PS4 in the last few years (The Last of Us Part 2 is one that comes to mind here), you might be wondering if God of War Ragnarök will make your trusty old console sound like it's about to explode due to overexertion.

We haven't been able to play Ragnarök on PS4 ourselves, given that our PS4 was traded off to CeX a while back, but we were pleasantly surprised to hear that it "looks and performs stupendously on the base PlayStation 4", according to a report from The Washington Post.

The article adds: "The image is sharp and crisp, especially with incredible high dynamic range color application. Even during its busiest action sequences, my eye was not able to perceive significant frame drops."

Do expect some noise from the older console, though. The report notes that "the PS4 fans will kick into overdrive for much of the game. I tested the game on a PS4 slim model [...] the fan was audible from a few feet away."

If you are planning to play on PS4, another thing to expect is loading time increases. The report states: "On PlayStation 4, loading into a save took about 50 seconds, as opposed to the mere handful of seconds on PlayStation 5."

As with the 2018 God of War game, you'll notice that all the loading should be hidden away once you're actually into a game, which remains a very nice touch. And so, the end is not yet nigh for the PS4. There's life in the old dog yet.

