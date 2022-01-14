God of War PC requirements: Minimum, recommended and ultra specs

With the God of War PC release date have arrived, now’s the time to see how your PC measures up to the minimum, recommended, high, best and ultra specs, which have all been revealed by the developers well ahead of time.

Sony Santa Monica has confirmed the God of War PC system requirements, and there are no fewer than five different sets of specs for you to choose from.

Sony worked with NVIDIA on the God of War PC port, and so you should see the benefits of NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS tech if your machine can run the game. Take a look at the official God of War PC requirements below and see how you go.

God of War PC requirements: Minimum specs

Average Performance: 720p, 30 fps

720p, 30 fps GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD: R9 290X (4GB)

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD: R9 290X (4GB) CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz) RAM: 8 GB DDR

8 GB DDR OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit GB Storage: 70 GB HDD

God of War PC requirements: Recommended specs

Average Performance: 1080p, 30 fps

1080p, 30 fps GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB) CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz) RAM: 8 GB DDR

8 GB DDR OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: High specs

Average Performance: 1080p, fps

1080p, fps GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (GB)

NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (GB) CPU: Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8core 3.2 GHz)

Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8core 3.2 GHz) RAM: 8 GB DDR

8 GB DDR OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit GB: Storage 71 GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Best performance specs

Average Performance: 1440p, 60 fps

1440p, 60 fps GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)

NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB) CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz)

Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz) RAM: 16 GB DDR

16 GB DDR OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit GB: Storage 72 GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Ultra settings specs

Average Performance: 4K, 60 fps

4K, 60 fps GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB) CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950x (16 core 3.5 GHz)

Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950x (16 core 3.5 GHz) RAM: 16 GB DDR

16 GB DDR OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit GB: Storage 73 GB SSD

And that’s your lot! If your PC can handle at least one of the options listed above, you should have no trouble getting God of War to run on your machine. Have fun, boy.

