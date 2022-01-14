God of War PC requirements: Minimum, recommended and ultra specs
Can your PC run God of War? Match up your rig to the recommended specs right here.
Published:
Sony Santa Monica has confirmed the God of War PC system requirements, and there are no fewer than five different sets of specs for you to choose from.
With the God of War PC release date have arrived, now’s the time to see how your PC measures up to the minimum, recommended, high, best and ultra specs, which have all been revealed by the developers well ahead of time.
Sony worked with NVIDIA on the God of War PC port, and so you should see the benefits of NVIDIA Reflex and DLSS tech if your machine can run the game. Take a look at the official God of War PC requirements below and see how you go.
God of War PC requirements: Minimum specs
- Average Performance: 720p, 30 fps
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD: R9 290X (4GB)
- CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)
- RAM: 8 GB DDR
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GB Storage: 70 GB HDD
God of War PC requirements: Recommended specs
- Average Performance: 1080p, 30 fps
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
- CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)
- RAM: 8 GB DDR
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GB Storage: 70 GB SSD
God of War PC requirements: High specs
- Average Performance: 1080p, fps
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (GB)
- CPU: Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8core 3.2 GHz)
- RAM: 8 GB DDR
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GB: Storage 71 GB SSD
God of War PC requirements: Best performance specs
- Average Performance: 1440p, 60 fps
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)
- CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB DDR
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GB: Storage 72 GB SSD
God of War PC requirements: Ultra settings specs
- Average Performance: 4K, 60 fps
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)
- CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950x (16 core 3.5 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB DDR
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- GB: Storage 73 GB SSD
And that’s your lot! If your PC can handle at least one of the options listed above, you should have no trouble getting God of War to run on your machine. Have fun, boy.
